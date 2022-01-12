Sonoma County’s new COVID restrictions will come into effect today.What’s going on with this

Sonoma County’s new 30-day pandemic Prohibit large gatheringsBids to stop the rapid spread of Omicron variants have shaken the schedule of county-wide events and wedding venues, theaters and wineries.

However, many have said they are dealing with the measures and are timed in the late winter season to favor them.

This order, which runs from Wednesday to February 11, holds private or public gatherings of more than 50 people indoors or 100 people outdoors in spaces such as auditoriums, gymnasiums, arenas, wedding halls, conference rooms, and conference halls. It is prohibited. It does not apply to places of worship, retail stores, malls, or regular school education.

Sonoma County officials also recommended that all residents evacuate to their designated locations for 30 days to avoid contact with people outside the household.Health officials in eight other Bay Area counties say They are not going to follow To prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, there are new restrictions that rely on the high immunization rates in the region.

In Sonoma County, the local venue is responding to the changes announced on Monday, said county communications manager Paul Galixon.

“Some have already reschedule the event while others are working on it,” he said. “For many, this isn’t a complete surprise. They understand what’s happening in our community.”

He pointed out the Santa Rosa Symphony Orchestra, which said this week it began to reduce some of its performances in response to staff shortages and COVID concerns.

“Some smaller theaters are considering limiting the number of attendees and performers to 50, rather than canceling the performance,” he added.

The Luther Burbank Arts Center in Santa Rosa is Sonoma County’s largest capacity venue, with a capacity of 1,681 and was particularly affected by this order. Rick Nowlin, president and CEO, said he plans to reschedule, postpone or cancel the 10 shows from now until February 11.

“While the long-term impact of COVID has had a devastating impact on live performances, the health of our community is a top priority and we all at LBC continue to contribute to the safety of our people. I will do it, “he wrote in an email. “5,400 patrons with tickets should expect to receive emails and phone calls, and should check our website and social media for ongoing updates.”

A spokesman confirmed that the show featuring Cedric the Entertainer was rescheduled from January 15th to May 19th at Graton Resort & Casino in Loonart Park.

The ban takes effect during the low season of the winery. Wineries usually do not hold weddings, concerts or other events until spring.

At Rodney Strong Vineyards in Healdsburg, there were no immediate events to exceed the rally limits within the 30-day period, so new orders have no immediate impact, said spokesman Christopher O’Gorman.

“We keep the total number of people indoors to less than 50,” he wrote in an email. “This happens to be the latest time of the year, so the impact is mitigated.”

He added that the winery is “in a unique location” and has a vast outdoor event area where tables can be placed 20 feet apart.

Vintner’s Resort in Santa Rosa hosts regular weddings and meetings, including 78 hotel rooms. General manager Percy Brandon said January wasn’t usually a big month for events, but some weddings and meetings were postponed or canceled.

“Given that this is our low season, the economic impact is pretty big,” he said. “At the same time, we are used to fine-tuning the schedule.”

Event staff are usually scheduled only when needed, and the restaurant is open as usual, he said. The biggest impact is on the hotel, so far there have been about 75 room cancellations in January and February.

Still, Brandon said he was optimistic and that 85 weddings were planned annually.

“It’s good news because people are still planning to come,” he said.

At Cornerstone Sonoma Marketplace, which offers multiple event venues for weddings, all planned events “easily fit into the county guidelines” and outdoor space provides flexibility, a spokeswoman said. rice field.

“We always follow the county’s health obligations and comply with current restrictions,” said a spokesman, saying the facility is “proficient in pivoting to comply with the county’s health directives while conducting events for clients.” I did. “

Santa Rosa’s Epicenter Sports and Entertainment is a vast entertainment complex with sports arenas, arcades, restaurants, health clubs and more, canceling a comedy show scheduled for Friday and canceling corporate events later next month. Said CFO Brad Bellham. ..

However, “in most cases, we will continue to operate normally,” he wrote in an email. “We do not cancel soccer matches, set special capacity limits, or limit business hours.”

The ban affects some school events, sporting events and performances, but the school remains open for face-to-face learning.

Eric Whitmershaus, a spokesman for the Sonoma County Department of Education, said the 50 limit may be difficult for some sporting events, but events below the order limit can continue.

“It includes everyone, including players, coaches, referees, all media that exist, and spectators,” he said. “For a basketball game, that’s about half that limit.”

According to the Department of Education, performing arts events should also be limited to 50 people, and schools are advised not to hold dance, rally or fundraising events until the order expires. Wittmershaus said the Health Order would allow more than 100 outdoor events if participants from different cohorts were socially separated.

“Everyone is doing everything they can to comply with the guidelines,” Whitmershaus said.

“I think they all understand that we are seeing a lot of cases in our community right now,” he said.

Kelly Fan is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] twitter: @KellieHwang