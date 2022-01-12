Spanish doctor wins proceedings due to lack of protection from COVID-19





The Spanish medical community won after the local government ordered doctors to compensate doctors for up to € 49,000 ($ 56,000) for having to work without personal protection proceedings during the catastrophic early months of the pandemic. I put it in.

Barcelona, ​​Spain-Spain’s medical community has to compensate doctors for up to € 49,000 ($ 56,000) because the local government had to work without personal protection proceedings during the catastrophic early months of the pandemic. He won after the court ordered that he should not. The proceedings filed by the union of doctors are the first to win a proceeding of this type. Spain, Whose health When COVID-19 was first attacked, the care system was at stake. “This ruling is groundbreaking in Spain,” Dr. Víctor Pedrera, the secretary-general of the Valencian Medical Union CESM-CV, who filed the proceedings, told The Associated Press Wednesday. His doctor, Pedrera, said he was infected with COVID-19 shortly after the attack on Spain in March 2020 and spent two months at home. Courts in eastern Alicante late Tuesday, Valencia region health Of that doctor during the first three months of the pandemic. The judge said the lack of personal protective equipment “has created a serious health and safety risk from direct exposure to all health care workers, especially doctors.” The judge ordered the 153 doctors who formed part of the proceedings to pay compensation of € 5,000-49,000. Doctors who are forced to work without proper protection, but are not infected and are forced to quarantine, receive € 5,000. Compensation will increase to € 15,000 for doctors forced to quarantine, € 35,000 for doctors infected but not requiring hospital care, and € 49,000 for doctors requiring hospitalization. .. The Valencia government has appealed the ruling, but regional chief Ximo Puig apologized to health care workers, saying the first impact of the pandemic was “totally unexpected.” According to the ruling, the health administration in the area failed to fulfill its obligation to protect doctors “from the moment they learned of the existence of COVID-19, especially after the declaration of a national state of emergency.” Spain, like many countries, struggled to provide healthcare professionals with personal protective equipment and face masks during the first months of the pandemic. The government imposed strict house arrest for several weeks after declaring a state of emergency in March 2020. This is because the Spanish medical system is again tense due to a wave of new infections caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant, despite much lower mortality due to higher vaccination rates. A judgment was made. Nearly 25% of critical care rooms are occupied by COVID-19 patients, primary health care clinics are being forced to keep an eye on new cases of onslaught, and rescuers can hardly catch up with them. I’m saying. “We are exhausted. Rescuers are reaching their limits,” said Dr. Tato Basquez Lima, president of the Spanish Association of Emergency Medicine. Pedrera said the proceedings from other groups of doctors in Valencia are on the rise, and we expect to see more proceedings from healthcare professionals of all kinds across Spain. “We are confident that groups of healthcare professionals and doctors in other regions will be encouraged to file their own proceedings,” said Pedrera. “This will open the door.” ―――― Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

