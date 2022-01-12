Health
Breastfeeding may protect mothers after a few years-consumer health news
Wednesday, January 12, 2022 (HealthDay News)-Chloe Jo Davis is an advocate of breastfeeding.
The Wilton, Connecticut-based writer has ensured that his three sons have been breastfed for years to enjoy all the benefits associated with their practice.
“Breastfeeding builds a child’s immune system and keeps colds, viruses, ear infections, and stomach bugs away. This is more important today than ever with the spread of COVID-19. “It has become,” said Davis, who counseling mothers about breastfeeding. Online platform.
now, New research A percentage of nearly 1.2 million women shows that breastfeeding Davis and other mothers may enjoy their significant health benefits.
Compared to women who have babies but are not breastfed, mothers who are breastfed for any period of time develop heart disease, suffer stroke, or die of heart disease during a 10-year follow-up period. It is less likely to do.
Previous studies have shown that breast-fed women are less likely to develop type 2 diabetes and some cancers, but they are less aware of how breastfeeding affects a woman’s heart. Not done.
The new study isn’t designed to show exactly how breastfeeding protects the heart, but researchers have some ideas.
“This may be beneficial because breastfeeding may promote more rapid weight loss after childbirth, and weight gain is known to be a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.” , Says research author Lena Ciderer, a postdoctoral researcher at Insbrook Medical College. In Austria.
In addition, breastfeeding can help reset a woman’s metabolism.
“This includes resetting factors that are also associated with increased cardiovascular risk,” says Tschiderer.
For this study, her team analyzed information on nearly 1.2 million women in eight studies conducted in several countries between 1986 and 2009. They investigated how long the woman was breastfed, how many children she gave birth to, her age at first birth, and whether she had a heart attack or stroke during follow-up.
Reportedly, at some point completely 82% was breastfed. These women were 11% less likely to develop heart disease. You are 12% less likely to have a stroke. Researchers found that they were 17% less likely to die of heart disease during a 10-year follow-up compared to mothers who had never breastfed.
These benefits apply to women who have been breast-fed for any period of time and appear to be even greater for women who have been breast-fed for up to a year. This study does not know if there is more long-term breastfeeding. beneficial Women who were breastfed for more than two years were not enough for the study.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that babies be breastfed only for about 6 months of age.
The new study was published online on January 11th. Journal of the American Heart Association..
“This study was done in a very scientifically rigorous way, which is important because it means that we can have a great deal of confidence that the results are true,” said Dr. Sherry Miyamoto. She chairs the Heart Association’s Council on Lifetime Congenital Heart Diseases and Heart Health. Miyamoto is also the director of the cardiomyopathy program at the Colorado Children’s Hospital in Aurora.
“Breastfeeding for a period of time has some benefits to the heart and a gradual risk reduction for up to a year,” said Miyamoto, who was not involved in the new study.
It’s time to make it easier for women Breastfeeding, She said.
“We really need to raise awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding and educate mothers and healthcare providers,” Miyamoto said. “New mothers need to think about this before giving birth to ensure access to breastfeeding counseling.”
She also said it was important for women to talk to their employers about creating a suitable environment for breastfeeding.
For more information
The American Academy of Pediatrics Benefits of breastfeeding..
Source: Chloe Jo Davis, Founder, GirlieGirlArmy.com, Wilton, Connecticut. Lena Tschiderer, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Innsbruck Medical University, Austria. Sherry Miyamoto, Doctor of Medicine, Chairman of the American Heart Association's Council on Lifetime Congenital Heart Diseases and Youth Heart Health, and Director of the Cardiomyopathy Program at Aurora Children's Hospital in Aurora. Journal of the American Heart Association,January. November 2022, online
