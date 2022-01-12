Kidney transplants give UAB students a “whole new life”

After Lance Mason’s mother died of kidney failure in March 2019, he was looking into her at her home in Memphis when he found a bag from DaVita Kidney Care. Knowing that she had it every time she went to dialysis treatment, he looked into the bag and found a book called “Life’s Battles.” It was as if his mother was talking to him and giving him good advice again.

“A year later, I was dialyzed at DaVita Graystone and I hardly knew I was reading her book,” he says. More than we can handle.

He had to deal with a lot over the past few years, especially for a 22-year-old college student who was always healthy. While he was a student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, he didn’t expect to be diagnosed with a life-threatening illness for both his mother and father. More than a year after his mother died, his father died in May 2020.

Reims Mason lost his parents to kidney disease, but they were more than a year away. He was diagnosed in January 2020 at the age of 21. (Photo courtesy of Lance Mason)

“I’ve always taken care of myself and exercised,” says Lance. “The day I was diagnosed, I had just played a basketball game. That day was fine and well.”

His diagnosis occurred in January 2020 when he spent seven days at UAB Hospital due to high blood pressure. At that time his renal function was only about 12%, which is in the final stages of chronic kidney disease.

“The doctor prescribed the drug, and I changed my diet, hoping it would correct itself,” he says.

However, by mid-March, he could hardly breathe, walk or eat, so he went to the emergency room. His renal function dropped to only 3%, requiring emergency surgery to insert a catheter into the chest for hemodialysis treatment. He was hospitalized for 15 days this time.

For the next year and eight months, Reims – a student still majoring in biomedical engineering – woke up at 5:45 am three days a week for dialysis treatment, which lasted about three and a half hours each time. rice field. On his dialysis day, he was so tired that he could hardly function.

His mother’s thoughts helped him get over the exhausted treatment. “My mother was 5 feet 2 inches and weighed 110 pounds,” he says. “If this little woman can do that, I can do that too.”

Still, his kidneys continued to lose function until less than 1 percent. His body is no longer urinating. Reims needed a kidney transplant to survive.

Flyers were distributed throughout the campus to find potential donors for Reims. One of the people who was impressed with his story, a recent graduate who was in between academic programs, registered as a potential donor. “Thanks to God, she was a match,” says Lance. “She gave me a wonderful kidney.”

His transplant took place on October 6th. Six weeks later, Reims felt invincible. “Oh my god, I can’t even explain it,” he says. “It’s like living a whole new life. I’ve been ill for so long that it’s normal. Now I’m awake with lots of energy, time, and freedom every day. “

This photo was taken “about 10 minutes after waking up from the transplant,” says Lance Mason. He received a kidney from another UAB student. (Photo courtesy of Lance Mason)

“Super star”

Most people wait an average of 5 to 8 years for their kidneys, says Reims. “It’s great to get a transplant in one year and eight months,” he says. He jokingly calls himself “LeBron James with kidney disease.”

Without his parents helping him, Reims turned to Memphis’ brother and two sisters and aunt, as well as UAB’s friends and the Alpha Phi Alpha brothers. “They brought me food and got medicine for me,” he says. “I have a pretty good support team.”

His high school, Memphis Harding Academy, participated in a fundraising campaign in October 2020 and won over $ 12,000 in tuition and over $ 4,000 in gift cards to support living expenses. ..

He is grateful that he chose to join the UAB. This was a decision to save his life and give him “a deeper personal connection than school.” “God sent me here for medical school and a transplant program. I was blessed with a scholarship from UAB.”

Dr. Abolfazi Zarjou called him a “superstar” as an assistant professor of medicine in the Department of Nephrology at UAB. “Dialysis is a life-saving modality, but with many challenges that require not only physical but also mental patience,” Dr. Zarjou said in an email. “Lance is an extraordinary human being and a true” superstar. ” “

Reims says Dr. Zalju visits him at the dialysis clinic every month. “He was a great doctor,” he says.

Having a kidney transplant gave Reims Mason hope for the future. He switched his major to psychology, and he and his best friend started a non-profit organization to teach young people. (Photo courtesy of Lance Mason)

As a result of his experience, Reims changed his major from materials engineering to psychology with the goal of developing artificial kidneys. He says he is “paving his way” with his future, based on everything he has experienced as a kidney disease patient and as the son of parents with chronic kidney disease.

“There are 37 million kidney diseases in the United States,” he says. And African Americans are three times more likely to develop it. He wants to be able to help others live and manage with kidney disease. “No one understands what it looks like until you experience it,” he says. “People try to understand it, but they don’t really.”

Kidney transplants help patients avoid dialysis for 15 to 20 years, says Lance, but these numbers are just a suggestion of Lance. “I’m doing everything I can to make it last for 40 years,” he says.

Before he was diagnosed with kidney disease, Reims and his best friend Dreson Russell started a non-profit organization. Project EMS (This stands for education, mentorship, scholarship). They suspended the project while Reims was ill, but since his transplant, they have once again made every effort to help senior high school and college students achieve academic success and prepare for their careers. I’m pouring.

Such a selfless goal does not surprise his kidney doctor. “Despite all that he has experienced, his positive and stimulating attitude is contagious,” Dr. Zarjou said in an email. “He didn’t see his illness as a frustration, but it’s an opportunity to get better and become an advocate of himself. I hope he does his best in his new life and I do him I hope he knows that he has been privileged to learn from. “

Click if you would like to help with Reims Mason’s transplant-related costs here.. Follow his journey on Instagram here..