Idaho Authority: COVID rises too fast to be tracked in a timely manner





Posted: Posted Boise, Idaho (AP) — Cases of coronavirus in Idaho are increasing faster than the state can track, and some public health leaders are concerned that they may mislead their homes. It causes a delay in the number of cases. A deputy state epidemiologist said in a briefing on Tuesday that the backlog was occurring because public health agencies were unable to keep up with the flood of positive COVID-19 tests. If a positive test is reported, a worker at a local public health agency should confirm that the person is a resident of Idaho and attempt to contact them to conduct a case study. The local department then submits a case study to the Idaho Department of Health to allow the number to be included in the state-wide COVID-19 number. However, each survey will take a few minutes, if not more. She said health districts in some areas are more than 24 hours behind. As a result, the state COVID-19 tracker shows an average of about 48 new cases every 100,000 people daily for the past week. According to Turner, the actual number is close to 135 new cases per day for every 100,000 residents. Its higher estimates track what some clinics are reporting. The positive rate for Primary Health Group, the state’s largest independent family health provider with 21 clinics in southwestern Idaho, is around 34%, said Dr. David Peterman, CEO of the company, on Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that the community should aim for a percentage of less than 5%. State epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said anyone waiting for a coronavirus vaccination or booster should be vaccinated now. “Omicron is so contagious that if you go to school or work, or if you have to go to a grocery store, it will be very difficult to avoid getting it,” she said. “It will be very difficult to avoid.” Omicron variants are even easier to spread than other coronavirus strains and are already predominant in many countries. It also makes it easier for people who have been vaccinated with or have been infected with a previous version of the virus. However, in early studies, Omicron is less likely to cause more serious illness than the previous delta type, and vaccination and boosting still provide strong protection from serious illness, hospitalization, and death. .. Hospitalization rates in Idaho are well below the peak seen when the state entered critical standard treatment last fall, but Hahn said authorities will increase hospitalization rates in the coming days and weeks. He said he was expecting it. She said that hospitalization with COVID usually occurs 10 to 14 days after infection. Copyright 2022 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

