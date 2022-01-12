“Omicron is not a cold”: Center counters the epidemiologist





India sees a surge in Covid across the country New Delhi: Omicron is not a common cold, and it is a misconception that it is widespread, VK Paul, the government’s top covid adviser, today called the country’s top epidemiologists an Omicron infection as mild as a cold. Everyone said it could catch it. “Omicron is not a common cold. We are seeing this misunderstanding spreading. It is our responsibility to delay it. Anyone who has reached the deadline should wear a mask and vaccinate. Let’s get it, “said Dr. Paul, who heads the Covid Task Force. “It’s true that vaccines help to some extent. Vaccination is an important pillar of our Covid response,” he added, explaining to reporters. Yesterday, Jayapura Kashumriil, a top epidemiologist at the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR), said that Omicron was a much milder variant than the Delta and was not scary, so the rules for tackling the pandemic so far. Insisted that a complete review was needed. Dr. Muliyil, an epidemiologist and chair of the Scientific Advisory Group at the ICMR’s National Institute of Epidemiology, said: Omicron’s symptoms are much more severe, and when it is pointed out that the demand for oxygen beds has increased since new variants began to roam the population, he was almost unstoppable and highly infectious. “The majority are infected who will not know them.” “Much more infectious than Delta, but with different results. Fewer hospitalizations. No longer a scary illness. Omicron is a illness that can be dealt with. I need to change my mind. How long can I do? Fear of us? “Dr. Muril said. In India, Covid is skyrocketing across the country. The positive rate for Kolkata is an astonishing 60%. The positive rate for Mumbai is 27% and for Delhi and Chennai is 23%. “Obviously, variants of Omicron are predominant now,” Dr. Paul warned, urging people to take Omicron seriously and potentially adversely affecting the healthcare system. In Europe, Omicron is considered the beginning of the end of the pandemic. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Tuesday that the epidemic of the Omicron variant is driving Covid into an endemic disease in which humans can coexist. “As the immunity of the population grows, and Omicron will generate a lot of innate immunity in addition to vaccination. We are making rapid progress towards a near-epidemic scenario,” said Head. Marco Cavaleri says. An overview of the vaccine strategy at the Amsterdam-based regulatory agency told journalists. But he emphasized, “We must not forget that we are still in a pandemic.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/omicron-not-common-cold-centre-counters-its-epidemiologist-2704457

