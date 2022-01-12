Health
How long will Omicron’s symptoms last?
(NEXSTAR) – The omicron variant infects more people in the United States than ever with COVID-19, but most people infected with the virus, especially fully vaccinated and boosted. People experience fairly mild symptoms and avoid hospitalization. However, like the variants that appeared before that, the duration of Omicron’s symptoms varies from person to person.
“People with mild cases of COVID-19 Usually recovers within 1-2 weeks“In an article in Johns Hopkins Medicine, Dr. Lisa Maragakis said.
The The most common early symptoms A runny nose, headache, malaise, sneezing, and sore throat were found in a British study. These Omicron symptoms often feel like a cold, but there can also be coughing and flu-like symptoms such as fever and body aches.
How long these symptoms last is highly individualized and depends on many factors, including age, vaccination status, overall health, and how much rest you take when you are ill. These symptoms resolve in just 5 days, especially for some people with mild COVID cases. End isolation..
“In severe cases, recovery can take up to 6 weeks or more and can cause persistent damage to the heart, kidneys, lungs, and brain,” says Maragakis.
Since Omicron has only been in the United States for about six weeks, it is premature to determine if Omicron causes a “long COVID.” CDC is that Still collecting data About the severity and duration of Omicron infection.
That said Long COVID — A condition in which the symptoms of COVID last for months or years after diagnosis — is more closely associated with those who have become seriously ill, especially those who have to be hospitalized. Studies suggest that people with mild cases are less likely to experience long-distance symptoms, but that is still possible.
On the bright side, one of the most persistent COVID-19 symptoms, taste and smell loss, Not very common in Omicron.. In other variants of the coronavirus, taste loss is known to last for weeks or months.
The best way to protect yourself from Omicron variants, especially severe illnesses, is to keep your vaccinations up to date. CDC says..
