What is a pulse oximeter? Need to buy to monitor COVID-19 at home?

Low blood oxygen levels are an early sign of exacerbation of COVID-19.

However, not everyone has obvious symptoms. For example, some people can lower their oxygen levels without shortness of breath or feeling sick.

So some people I’m buying A unique device (pulse oximeter) for monitoring oxygen concentration at home.

Others are regularly supplied with pulse oximeters as part of them COVID-19 Home Care Package..

By monitoring your oxygen levels at home, you can ensure that your lungs are properly oxygenating your blood.

Alternatively, detecting low levels of oxygen may indicate an urgent need for medical care.

So what is a pulse oximeter? And if you can get it, how do you actually use it to monitor your COVID at home?

What is a pulse oximeter? How does it work?

Pulse oximeters are routine clinical monitors that have been used for many years inside and outside hospitals.

Most types that can be purchased for home use are designed like large clothespins that clip to your fingertips.

One side of the clip shines light on the sensor on the other side of the clip through your finger.

This gives you a measure of your blood color. Blood that carries more oxygen (oxygenated blood) is a brighter red than the bluer deoxygenated blood.

The oximeter interprets the color of the blood (through the amount of light absorbed) and provides a number (the percentage of oxygen in the blood compared to the maximum amount that can be carried).

This percentage is the “oxygen saturation” level.For a healthy person, this is 95% to 100%..

Since the pulse oximeter measures blood from the pulse of your finger, it also displays your heart rate (heart rate per minute).

How are people using them now?

Most people with COVID-19 do not need to be hospitalized.

Therefore, some services are set Monitored by medical professionals at home And only come to the hospital if they start to get very sick.

Those who do not qualify for this type Home monitoring You still need to monitor your symptoms at home and seek medical care if necessary.

One of the most important early signs of deterioration of COVID-19 is a decrease in blood oxygen levels.

This happens when the lungs become inflamed and the efficiency of absorbing oxygen is reduced. This can happen even before the person feels particularly sick.

According to Australian guidelines, oxygen saturation is 92% to 94% at rest, You should consider admission to the hospital.

Whether someone needs to go to the hospital, whether there are other warning signs such as rapid breathing, aging, not being fully vaccinated, whether there are other medical problems, and who It also depends on whether social support is limited.

The number for kids 95% or less..

If possible, contact your GP or regular doctor for advice based on your individual situation.

If that is not possible, you can contact us by phone.

Are the readings accurate?

Oxygen saturation measurements are generally very accurate.

However, poor circulation, cold fingers, or movement can make it difficult for the device to find the pulse, or trick the probe into measuring movement as a pulse.

If your finger is cold or has poor circulation, you should try another finger or rub your hand to warm it before resuming reading.

You also need to stay still during the measurement to reduce hand movements. This may be a challenge for young children to read.

Manicure, especially dark colors, can cause misleading oximeter readings, which is why you are asked to remove them before you receive general anesthesia in the hospital.

However, manicure is Acrylic nails.. Therefore, it is best to remove the finger nail polish or acrylic nails used for the test.

What if my skin is dark?

Even more controversial is the inaccuracy of the pulse oximeter for dark-skinned people. Due to software issues, darkening the skin increases the risk of some pulse oximeters. Overestimate oxygen levels..

This is a problem with the Australian Therapeutic Goods Authority (TGA) Concerned..

However, there was no evidence to recommend a particular device.

However, in the type of monitoring we see in the community, we do not believe that discrepancies are clinically important.

The changes are small and do not affect the type of care people need to receive.

Observing measurements over hours or days can also give you a better understanding of the severity of the disease.

Yes, If you have dark skin, You can do it Still use the pulse oximeter at home.. Meanwhile, pulse oximeter manufacturers are tackling software issues.

So should I buy it?

If you can afford it, yes. Of concern to many healthcare professionals is that, as with rapid antigen testing, access to oximeters can become difficult as the number of cases in the community increases.

Just as most homes have a thermometer, a simple, low-cost thermometer allows us all to monitor our health and seek help when circumstances change.

Pulse oximeters are currently available online and from pharmacies. It’s $ 23, but it can cost more than $ 100.. These prices are expected to rise as supply is limited.

You can use the same for multiple people in your household, including adults and children.

However, the oximeter should be cleaned before it can be used by the next person. This can be done with a disinfectant wipe.

Are some types better than others?

It’s a good idea to get a pulse oximeter with a “waveform” indication to adjust the timing of your pulse and make sure your oxygen readings are accurate.

Look for something that has a set of horizontal bars on the display, such as the battery charge indicator on a phone.

Alternatively, you can purchase an ad or package that displays a waveform (a wavy line that indicates your pulse).

Some smartwatches and mobile phones also have an oximeter function.

There is New evidence Some of these devices are accurate enough to be used in home monitoring.

However Evidence is not strong And they are generally not yet licensed for this use.

So it would be best if you could get a pulse oximeter.

Stuart Marshall is an associate professor and David A. Story is a professor at the University of Melbourne and head of the Department of Critical Care.This work first appeared conversation..

