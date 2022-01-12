Health
New research reveals that breastfeeding can reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke
Breastfeeding has proven the health benefits of babies, and researchers are now finding that those benefits extend to mothers, reducing the risk of many health problems.
Studies carried out by Austrian researchers, Published in Journal of the American Heart AssociationAnalyzed eight individual studies of more than one million females, 82% of which were breast-fed. Researchers found that over 10 years, breast-fed women had an 11% reduction in cardiovascular events, a 14% reduction in coronary heart disease, a 12% reduction in stroke, and a 17% reduction in fatal cardiovascular events. I found that it decreased.
The decline was due to cumulative breastfeeding women for up to 12 months, after which profits peaked.
The results of the study are important. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The (CDC) states that heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States and accounts for one-fifth of women’s deaths.
The study also notes that breastfeeding has been shown to reduce the risk of mothers with breast and ovarian cancer, and type 2 diabetes.
“It’s important for women to recognize the benefits of breastfeeding for their baby’s health and their own health,” said Peter Willeit, lead author of the study and professor of clinical epidemiology at Innsbruck Medical College. I am saying. To ABC News..
Researchers have stated that there are several theories about the link between breastfeeding and cardiovascular risk, one with hormones that play an important role during breastfeeding. Another theory attributed cardiovascular risk to how breastfeeding resets a woman’s maternal metabolism.
The World Health Organization recommends that mothers breastfeed alone for up to 6 months and continue to breastfeed their children with appropriate free foods up to 2 years of age.
However, according to the CDC, most babies receive some milk, but most babies aren’t just breastfed, they continue to be breastfed as long as recommended.
About 60% of mothers do not breastfeed for the intended period. The CDC is just a few of the reasons for breastfeeding and latching issues, concerns about infant nutrition and weight, unsupported work policies, and lack of parental leave.
“These findings from quality studies conducted around the world encourage and support breastfeeding, including a suitable work environment for breastfeeding, breastfeeding education and prenatal and prenatal family programs. It highlights the need, “Willite told ABC.
