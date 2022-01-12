Deaths from opioid overdose have increased dramatically among older black men over a decade







Source / Disclosure

Disclosure: Mason has not reported disclosure of relevant financial information. See Surveys for disclosure of relevant financial information for all other authors.



Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Deaths from opioid overdose in the elderly increased significantly between 1999 and 2019, especially among non-Hispanic black men, according to the findings published in. JAMA network opened. “Many of us consider substance abuse to be a problem for young people, but older people are experiencing a fatal explosion of opioid overdose.” Dr. Marian Mason, An associate professor at the Center for Health Policy and Economics at Northwestern University said in a press release. Mason M et al. JAMA Netw Open.. 2022; doi: 10.1001 /jamanetworkopen.2021.42982.

In a longitudinal study, Mason and colleagues examined data on opioid overdose deaths in adults age 55 and older from multiple causes of death databases at the CDC. Data on deaths between January 1, 1999 and December 31, 2019 were stratified by gender, race, and ethnicity. Overall, 79,893 adults in the United States died from opioid overdose during the study period. 79.97% of these deaths were adults aged 55-64 years and 58.98% were male. According to the release, Mason and colleagues reported that the number of opioid overdose in the elderly was 518 in 1999, increased to 10,292 in 2019, and increased by 1,886%. Mortality from opioid overdose per 100,000 people over the age of 55 increased over time from 0.9 in 1999 to 10.7 in 2019. Marian Mason In 2013, opioid overdose in non-Hispanic black men began to emanate, according to researchers. By 2019, the case fatality rate for opioid overdose in older non-Hispanic black men was 40.03 per 100,000. This rate was four times the case fatality rate from overall opioid overdose in the elderly. At a minimum, overdose mortality among non-Hispanic black men was 2.24 per 100,000, according to Mason and colleagues. Conversely, Hispanic females over the age of 55 and non-Hispanic Asian or Pacific Islander individuals had the lowest mortality from overdose. The rate did not exceed 3 deaths per 100,000. “As [opioid overdose] In 2013, the proportion of black men began to increase exponentially, making fentanyl more common in drug supply, “Mason told Healio. “This suggests to me that black men may have been more involved in illegal opioid use than other older subgroups.” High substance use rates for black men are social determinants of health, including poverty, poor housing, lack of access to medical and drug use treatments, and traumatic experiences in areas of high violence and low resources. May also be related, she added. To end the opioid epidemic, Mason said it needs to reduce harm in the short term and improve social determinants of health in the long term. reference: Mason M et al. JAMA network Open.. 2022; doi: 10.1001 /jamanetworkopen.2021.42982. Mortality from opioid overdose in the elderly is on the rise. https://news.northwestern.edu/stories/2022/01/older-adult-opioid-overdose-death-rates-on-the-rise/&fj=1. Published January 11, 2022. Accessed on January 11, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/primary-care/20220112/opioid-overdose-deaths-increased-drastically-among-older-black-men-over-a-decade The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos