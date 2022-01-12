New international studies provide insights into the effects of COVID-19 on children

Staten Island, NY — Healthy children discharged after their first visit to the emergency department due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) are less likely to experience serious illness, international studies have found. However, researchers have pointed out that children in pre-existing conditions are more dangerous.

US and Canadian researchers at the University of California, Davis Medical Center, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, and the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine have more than 10,300 children in 41 emergency departments in 10 countries, including the United States. I tracked it. We followed 3,222 positive cases within the group.

In this study, 107 children diagnosed with COVID-19 (about 3% of all positive results) experienced serious outcomes within 2 weeks of visiting the emergency department, about 23%. Was found to have been hospitalized for treatment. According to the survey, four children surveyed died. Release Jama Network opens on Tuesday.

“Fortunately, the risk of developing serious illness in children with COVID-19 discharged from the emergency department is very low,” said Anne & Robert H. Lurie, Research Author and Director of Emergency Medicine Research. One Dr. Todd Florin said.Chicago release.. “Our findings reassure parents and clinicians of children enough to manage in the community, while at the same time being important about which children are particularly at risk of serious consequences. We can provide insights. “

Serious effects observed during the study included cardiac or cardiovascular complications such as myocarditis, cardiac inflammation, etc. I also experienced an adult victim of COVID-19.. Children over the age of 5 and children with chronic illness were at greatest risk of these consequences, along with individuals who had previously developed pneumonia.

Studies show that 2,510 COVID-19-positive children were discharged from the emergency department after their first visit, 320 of whom were in the clinic or within 14 days due to new, worsening, or persistent symptoms. I returned to the hospital. Fifty of those children were hospitalized.

The study enrolled participants between March 2020 and June 2021, before children were eligible for vaccination.

“This study aimed to quantify the frequency and risk factors of severe outcomes in children with COVID-19,” said Dr. Stephen Friedman, a professor at Cummings School of Medicine and author of the study. increase. “We have found that older people with pre-existing chronic conditions and duration of symptoms are important risk factors for serious outcomes.”

No studies were conducted during the rapid increase in the prominence of pathogenic Omicron variants, but it was found that very young infants were not at increased risk of serious outcomes. This is inconsistent with previous studies. According to the researchers, the reason was a more rigorous definition of the serious consequences of the study.

Rather than simply using ICU hospitalization or isolation as an indicator of severe illness, this study needed to make the use of certain intensive care interventions or complications a threshold for more serious COVID-19 cases. ..

I have been hospitalized for pediatrics On an upward trend A surge in pathogenic omicron variants. However, the medical system on both Staten Island is A few children It is taken care of by two medical systems in the autonomous region. Health experts point out that Omicron does not appear to pose a greater risk to children than previous variants, except for its ability to infect more people.

“As emergency departments around the world see an influx of patients due to the pandemic and stress capacity of COVID-19, this study surges by providing estimates of the risk of pediatric COVID-19 patients screened by the emergency department. “It helps to deal with,” said Dr. Nathan Kupperman, chair of emergency medicine at the University of California Davis Medical Center and author of the study.

“By knowing who has risk factors for serious outcomes, it more efficiently supports the triage of pediatric patients by emergency physicians and focuses a high level of care on those who do.” Kuppermann added.