Health
Bill Gates: COVID-19 becomes like seasonal flu when the Omicron wave passes
Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates hopes that COVID-19 will be treated like seasonal flu as the world emerges from the current wave brought about by the Omicron variant.
AP
“As each country experiences, the Omicron wave health system will be challenged. Most severe cases are unvaccinated.” Gates wrote On Twitter during a Q & A session with Devi Sridhar, Chairman of Global Public Health at the University of Edinburgh. “As Omicron passes through the country, there should be far fewer cases for the rest of the year so that Covid can be treated like a seasonal flu.”
The United States recorded a record 1.5 million new COVID-19 cases on Monday, scoring a new high score for virus-related hospitalizations. Still, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said he believes the latest surge will peak by the end of January.
Fauci told J. Stephen Morrison, Senior Vice President of the Center for Strategic and International Studies: on Tuesday Omicron “finally finds almost everyone.” However, the director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases argued that those who received the vaccine and booster immunization should be “moderately successful.”
Our country is in a historic battle with the coronavirus.
Data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Shows that about 62.6% of the US population is fully vaccinated and nearly 37% are boosted.
Meanwhile, Gates Added on Wednesday The emergence of another more transparent variant was “unlikely”, but admitted that “we felt a lot of surprises during this pandemic.”
“Omicron will generate a lot of immunity at least next year,” Gates continued, saying the world “may have to take shots every year for Covid for some time.”
