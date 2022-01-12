Lawson, Sunnybrook’s study aims to improve prostate cancer treatment using advanced imaging-London





Researchers at the Lawson Institute of Health in London work with scientists at the Sunnybrook Institute in Toronto to improve outcomes for patients receiving radiation treatment for prostate cancer, the most common cancer in Canadian men. We are conducting research aimed at doing this. According to the researchers, the study will consider integrating advanced imaging techniques into the treatment process to clearly show doctors how much cancer is in the patient’s prostate and where it is. Lawson officials say that current CT scans only provide doctors with the location and boundaries of the prostate, not the location of the cancer itself. read more:

London, Ontario.Doctors make a diagnosis of cancer during administration of COVID-19 vaccine By integrating two other types of diagnostic imaging (MRI and prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) PET scan), doctors can learn where the cancer is and target it with more enhanced targeted radiation therapy. That can be done, says Dr. Glenbaumann. Lawson scientist and radiation oncologist at LHSC’s London Regional Cancer Program. The story continues below the ad Dr. Andrew Robrow, a scientist at Sunnybrook, also uses two imaging techniques to help explain if the cancer has moved somewhere in the patient’s pelvic area. Rob Lowe said in a statement that “the combination of PSMA and SBRT” (stereotactic radiotherapy, the type of target radiation used in the study) “has the ability to preserve normal tissue and dramatically reduce treatment time. Will give you. “ Fifty men with advanced prostate cancer will be included in the study, and all men will undergo a PSMAPET scan at St. Joseph Healthcare London, according to Lawson officials. This group will be monitored for five years to determine if intensive targeted radiation therapy is working and if other treatments are needed. read more:

In the treatment of sepsis, Lawson researchers believe that carbon monoxide-releasing molecules are promising. According to Public Health Canada, prostate cancer is Canada’s fourth most common cancer and the most common cancer in men. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, at least one in nine men will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and the chances of developing prostate cancer increase beyond the age of fifty. Most diagnoses are made in men in their 60s. Social website says Risk factors for prostate cancer include: Family history of prostate cancer, black, overweight or obese, tall as an adult, hereditary genetic mutations (usually HOXB13 and BRCA2 mutations). The story continues below the ad Possible risk factors include dairy and calcium-rich diets, low blood levels of vitamin E or selenium, the use of certain chemicals such as pesticides, cadmium, and chemicals used in the production of rubber, and the use of certain chemicals in the prostate. Includes inflammation, smoking, and high levels of androgens, says society. Information about prostate cancer Symptoms When process You can find it on the CCS website. © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8505777/lawson-sunnybrook-study-aims-to-improve-prostate-cancer-treatments-using-advanced-imaging/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos