Disproportionately high opioid overdose in older black men

Opioid-related deaths in the elderly in the United States have increased significantly over the last two decades, with new studies showing that certain populations have seen greater spikes than others.

From 1999 to 2019, 55-year-old opioid overdose mortality jumped from 0.90 to 10.70 per 100,000, showing a more than 10-fold increase, Dr. Marian Mason of Northwestern University’s Fineberg School of Medicine reported. ..Chicago, and JAMA network open..

Since 2013, opioid deaths have risen sharply among black men in this age group, reaching 40.03 per 100,000 by 2019. This is also reflected in the trajectory model of sudden deaths during this period. 11.07 Slope-Almost twice as much as a Native American or Alaska Native male (6.24).

“Many of us think substance abuse is a problem for young people,” Mason said in a statement. “But older people are experiencing a deadly opioid overdose explosion.”

It remains unclear why deaths from opioid overdose have begun to surge so seriously among older black men since 2013. However, Mason’s group pointed out that this time frame is consistent with what the CDC characterized as the “third wave” of the opioid pandemic.

Over the last 20 years, the frequency of deaths has increased each year, with the largest increase between 2015 and 2016, with 1,485 deaths over the past year.

Institutionalized racist spillover effects, such as different access to treatment of substance use disorders, racist drug policies, and racist bias, are also reasons why older black men die disproportionately from opioid use. Mason’s group suggested that it may provide an answer to.

According to them, age discrimination is also likely to contribute to the annual increase in opioid-related deaths in this age group. Physicians may refrain from screening substance use disorders in older patients because they do not fit their idea of ​​what “old” means.

“Many are baby boomers who used recreational drugs when they were young, and unlike previous generations, they continue to use them as they grow older,” said Lorient, co-author of Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Post said in a statement. “That kind of fly faces the stereotype of our” older adults. ” We don’t consider them users of recreational drugs, but it’s becoming more and more of a problem. “

“They can’t see,” the post added. “We’re talking about grandma and grandpa taking drugs and overdose. We don’t take them seriously. Potential domestic violence, physical or sexual assault or drug addiction. Not as a victim. It needs to change. “

Researchers noted that social isolation, exposure to prescription opioids for chronic illness, and cognitive decline also tend to worsen with age. Also, as we get older, opioid metabolism becomes more difficult, and older people may be at increased risk of fatal overdose.

For their study, Mason’s group used information from multiple causes of death databases from extensive online data in the CDC’s epidemiological research database. In total, 79,893 US residents over the age of 55 died from opioid overdose. The majority (80%) when they died were between the ages of 55 and 64. 59% were male and 41% were female.

Overall, the annual death toll from opioid overdose increased from 518 in 1999 to 10,292 in 2019.

The retrospective nature of study datasets using information from death certificates and potentially inaccurate coroner reports was listed as one of the limitations of the study. Individuals classified as deaths from opioid overdose may also have other causes of death that were not considered in the analysis.

Caragrant In February 2021, he joined MedPage Today’s Enterprise & Investigative Reporting team. She is in charge of psychiatry, mental health and medical education. follow

Disclosure This study was supported by the DWE Smith MD Gerontology Research Fund. Co-author is a deputy editor of JAMA network opened. No other disclosures have been reported.