Health
Disproportionately high opioid overdose in older black men
Opioid-related deaths in the elderly in the United States have increased significantly over the last two decades, with new studies showing that certain populations have seen greater spikes than others.
From 1999 to 2019, 55-year-old opioid overdose mortality jumped from 0.90 to 10.70 per 100,000, showing a more than 10-fold increase, Dr. Marian Mason of Northwestern University’s Fineberg School of Medicine reported. ..Chicago, and JAMA network open..
Since 2013, opioid deaths have risen sharply among black men in this age group, reaching 40.03 per 100,000 by 2019. This is also reflected in the trajectory model of sudden deaths during this period. 11.07 Slope-Almost twice as much as a Native American or Alaska Native male (6.24).
“Many of us think substance abuse is a problem for young people,” Mason said in a statement. “But older people are experiencing a deadly opioid overdose explosion.”
It remains unclear why deaths from opioid overdose have begun to surge so seriously among older black men since 2013. However, Mason’s group pointed out that this time frame is consistent with what the CDC characterized as the “third wave” of the opioid pandemic.
Over the last 20 years, the frequency of deaths has increased each year, with the largest increase between 2015 and 2016, with 1,485 deaths over the past year.
Institutionalized racist spillover effects, such as different access to treatment of substance use disorders, racist drug policies, and racist bias, are also reasons why older black men die disproportionately from opioid use. Mason’s group suggested that it may provide an answer to.
According to them, age discrimination is also likely to contribute to the annual increase in opioid-related deaths in this age group. Physicians may refrain from screening substance use disorders in older patients because they do not fit their idea of what “old” means.
“Many are baby boomers who used recreational drugs when they were young, and unlike previous generations, they continue to use them as they grow older,” said Lorient, co-author of Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Post said in a statement. “That kind of fly faces the stereotype of our” older adults. ” We don’t consider them users of recreational drugs, but it’s becoming more and more of a problem. “
“They can’t see,” the post added. “We’re talking about grandma and grandpa taking drugs and overdose. We don’t take them seriously. Potential domestic violence, physical or sexual assault or drug addiction. Not as a victim. It needs to change. “
Researchers noted that social isolation, exposure to prescription opioids for chronic illness, and cognitive decline also tend to worsen with age. Also, as we get older, opioid metabolism becomes more difficult, and older people may be at increased risk of fatal overdose.
For their study, Mason’s group used information from multiple causes of death databases from extensive online data in the CDC’s epidemiological research database. In total, 79,893 US residents over the age of 55 died from opioid overdose. The majority (80%) when they died were between the ages of 55 and 64. 59% were male and 41% were female.
Overall, the annual death toll from opioid overdose increased from 518 in 1999 to 10,292 in 2019.
The retrospective nature of study datasets using information from death certificates and potentially inaccurate coroner reports was listed as one of the limitations of the study. Individuals classified as deaths from opioid overdose may also have other causes of death that were not considered in the analysis.
Disclosure
This study was supported by the DWE Smith MD Gerontology Research Fund.
Co-author is a deputy editor of JAMA network opened. No other disclosures have been reported.
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/psychiatry/opioids/96636
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]