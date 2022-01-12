A surprisingly small number of children are completely vaccinated in the United States

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowed children aged 5 to 11 years to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine a few months ago, but the data show that they are well-received with potentially life-saving jabs. I have no children.

The FDA approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children aged 5 to 11 years in October 2021. Analysis by Associated Press As of Tuesday, over 17 percent of children in that age group were found to be fully vaccinated. While states like Vermont vaccinated 48% of children aged 5 to 11 years, only about 19% are vaccinated in California and only 5% are vaccinated in Mississippi. Is not …

These vaccination numbers are in stark contrast to the number of US children who tested positive for COVID-19. American Pediatric Society Since the onset of the (AAP) pandemic, nearly 8.5 million children have been tested positive for the virus.

Recently accelerating, AAP focused on the week ending January 6, reporting more than 580,000 children with COVID-19 cases. This is 78% higher than the 325,000 cases reported in the week leading up to December 30.

Our country is in a historic battle with the colonavirus.Add you a changing America Facebook also twitter Feed to keep track of the news.

The more children who test positive for COVID-19, the more likely they are to be hospitalized. This is what many states are currently seeing. Last week in New York Report revealed a 7-fold increase 70-571 minors infected with COVID-19 or infected with COVID-19 between December 5th and January 1st.

A similar situation occurred in Washington, DC. Children’s National Hospital said 53 children are being treated with COVID-19, The largest number the district has experienced since the pandemic began.

According to AP, some children were admitted to the hospital because of underlying illnesses such as lung disease, diabetes, and sickle cell disease that were exacerbated by infection with COVID-19.

Natasha Bergart, a Kansas pediatrician, told AP that low vaccination rates and increased hospitalizations for children “especially we have worked hard to keep these children healthy. It’s like a “punch from the ground up”.

However, a combination of factors, from recent bad weather such as snowstorms and tornadoes to parents’ hesitation about the safety and need for the COVID-19 vaccine, may contribute to lowering children’s vaccination rates. There is sex.

Yale Medical Doctor Despite young children recording less serious cases of COVID-19, they explained how vaccines are still needed to protect them.

“Whenever an individual is infected with a virus, they are a potential source of infection, as they spread it to more vulnerable people and perpetuate the cycle of infection that can lead to yet another variant. Overall it helps, “said Leslie Sud, a pediatrician in Yale Medicine.

When the FDA announces an emergency use authorization for Pfizer BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, it emphasizes its safety and makes it comfortable for parents to vaccinate their children. I tried to do it.

“As a mother and doctor, I know that parents, caregivers, school staff, and children are waiting for today’s approval. By immunizing young children with COVID-19, We can return to a normal sensation. ” Janet Woodcock,Cting the FDA Commissioner.

New York pediatrician Jesse Hackel told AP that he was dissatisfied with the government’s vaccination campaign and believed he was against false information and “pseudoscience.”

“It would be of great help if we could get all the children vaccinated entirely. It wouldn’t end the pandemic, but it would end the serious illness. It usually kills the virus. May help turn it into something more serious than a cold, and we can deal with it, “Hackel said.

What you need to know about coronavirus now

According to a new study, air knockdown COVID-19 infection rate is 90%

The CDC warns against traveling to Canada when the country reaches level 4.

What are the forecasters saying when Omicron peaks?

South African scientists believe she may have solved the long COVID-19 mystery

Experts say the next COVID-19 variant is “around the corner”