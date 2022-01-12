Health
COVID-19 Infectivity reduced by 90%, 20 minutes in air: Preprint
new Preprint survey It provided some preliminary evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 loses most of its infectivity after 20 minutes in the air.
An unpeer-reviewed study in the United Kingdom measured the stability of SARS-CoV-2 in aerosol droplets between 5 seconds and 20 minutes.
Twenty minutes later, researchers state that the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 dropped to about 10% from the start, with most of the loss occurring within the first 5 minutes of being aerosolized. increase.
This article is a preprint and has not been peer reviewed. That is, it has not been evaluated by the medical community for potential errors or inaccuracies.
Researchers say the data suggest that dry air may help limit overall exposure to SARS-CoV-2, but to confirm this. Further research is needed as well as the possible effects of pH and CO2 levels.
This study was also measured based on an alpha-containing SARS-CoV-2 version isolated early in the pandemic. However, no significant difference was found between the three variants used.
“The current general consensus is that SARS-CoV-2 has a half-life of 1-2 hours in the aerosol phase, but if not more than that, infectivity first occurs within seconds to minutes of aerosol production. It is reported that it declines rapidly. ”, The author of the study writes.
“Under all measured conditions, the majority of SARS-CoV-2 is inactivated within 10 minutes of aerosolization. The duration of the remaining fraction and how this affects the viral load of the aerosol. Further research is needed to determine if it depends. “
Propagation of droplets containing SARS-CoV-2 has led to ongoing debate on ventilation, masking, and social distance, and there are various reports on how long the virus can remain aerosolized or suspended in the air. ..
Since the early days of the pandemic, the length of time that SARS-CoV-2 can survive has been investigated.
The Public Health Agency of Canada SARS-CoV-2 spreads from infected to others via respiratory droplets. Flügge droplets remain in the air, especially indoors, from large droplets that fall to the ground within seconds or minutes to small droplets, sometimes called aerosols.
Information published by UK research and innovation In May 2020, SARS-CoV-2, like many respiratory viruses, states that it spreads among humans through small droplets emitted from the nose and mouth of infected individuals.
At that time, the half-life of droplet aerosols, that is, the time it took for 50% of the virus to become infectious, was just over an hour, and some survived for more than three hours.
By the spring of 2021, scientists and doctors will have aerosols Primary send mode For SARS-CoV-2.
The latest UK study used a technique called CELEBS, or controlled electromechanical levitation and extraction of the bioaerosol onto the substrate. This includes suspending particles containing the virus under controlled conditions. The particles will later be plated in the cell culture.
Researchers found that the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 at low relative humidity (40%) dropped to an average of 54% almost immediately within 5 seconds.
After that, a relatively stable period continued, and after 5 minutes it decreased to an average of 19%.
Under 90% high relative humidity conditions, post-aerosolation infectivity gradually declined to 48% within the first 5 minutes.
In both scenarios, infectivity leveled off after 10 minutes and then reached similar points in 20 minutes.
Researchers say the data are consistent with the view that the virus spreads primarily over short distances.
“The rapid loss of infectivity shown in these measurements provides an alternative explanation for the short transmission distance. Even if the particles containing the virus are small, the rapid loss of virus infectivity in the air causes the particle source. The longer you are from, the less likely you are to get infected, and you can travel long distances, “says the study.
With respect to CO2, researchers have shown that elevated levels indicate that the space is dense and poorly ventilated, creating a more stable state of SARS-CoV-2 in the air. It states that there is a possibility. They suggest that CO2 monitors may help assess the relative risk of the indoor environment.
..
