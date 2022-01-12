Severe Covid-19 savings in vaccinated adolescents

As a pediatrician who has been studying the effects of respiratory virus infections in children for many years, I find it difficult to adjust data from the early stages of the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, and the virus is a pediatric population. It suggests that you have saved a lot.1,2 This finding, unlike the consequences of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, had a more serious impact on infants than most adults and played a major role in infection. Unfortunately, over time, the negative effects of the pandemic on children became apparent, and hospitalizations and deaths were reported.3 In April 2020, Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), a new, rare but serious symptom of Pediatric Covid-19, was identified.4,5 Presumed to be a post-infection immunological event, MIS-C was characterized by fever, rash, conjunctivitis, abdominal pain, shock, and cardiac dysfunction. Now, almost two years after Covid-19, the overall impact of the pandemic on children is severe, with restrictions on academic and social activity leading to isolation, depression, increased obesity, and academic failure.6

Management of pediatric diseases took a step forward on May 10, 2021 when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use permit for the BNT162b2 messenger RNA vaccine (Pfizer–BioNTech) for children aged 12 to 15 years. (Previous approval was issued to adolescents starting at age 16.) Approval is similar to the results of adult vaccinated individuals in the immunogenicity and safety of the vaccine.7 In addition, the vaccine was 100% effective against the diseases identified in the laboratory. Due to the small size of the study, the confidence intervals were wide, but there were no Covid-19 hospitalizations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, or trial deaths.

With the arrival of the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant and the reopening of schools, a sharp increase in pediatric infections and hospitalization was reported, especially in the adolescent population.8 In the currently reported study journal, Olson et al. As part of overcoming the Covid-19 surveillance network funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it provides impressive evidence of the effectiveness of the vaccine in hospitalized adolescents in the United States.9 Researchers evaluated data from 31 selected hospitals in 23 states to determine the actual efficacy of the BNT162b2 vaccine for serious illness in adolescents aged 12-18 years. Case-control, test-negative study design was used in two separate control groups. Inpatients showed negative results on a test for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) (test negative) and no symptoms of Covid-19 (syndrome negative). patient. A total of 445 patients and 777 controls were enrolled. Almost three-quarters of both patients and controls had underlying medical conditions, including obesity. 70% attended face-to-face school. The median ages of patients and controls were 16 and 15 years, respectively. Only 17 patients (4%) were fully vaccinated compared to 282 controls (36%). Overall, 180 patients (40%) were admitted to the ICU and 127 (29%) needed life support. Only two patients admitted to the ICU and none of the seven children who died were completely vaccinated. Vaccine efficacy was 94% for prevention of hospitalization with Covid-19 and 98% for prevention of both ICU admission and life support needs. These highly promising data indicate that almost all hospitalizations and deaths in this population may have been prevented by vaccination.

However, despite uniform eligibility and widespread vaccine access, it is disastrous that less than 39% of control adolescents were immunized against Covid-19. In addition, three-quarters of cases have underlying illness, an imbalanced proportion is black (24%) or Hispanic (25%), and nearly half of the patients are enrolled in southern states and are adolescents. The period is late. These rates have increased somewhat since the data from this study were compiled, but as of December 1, 2021, only 60% of adolescents in the United States received a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. And only 50% are fully vaccinated.Ten

On October 29, 2021, the FDA extended the emergency use authorization for the BNT162b2 vaccine to children over the age of five. As of December 1, 2021, approximately 4.3 million US children (15%) between the ages of 5 and 11 had received at least one Covid-19 vaccine. These immunization rates are in contrast to the 95% or higher rates of regular pediatric vaccination. Achieving similar vaccination rates for protection against Covid-19 has a profound effect on children’s pandemics. Vigorous efforts must be made to improve vaccination rates among all children, especially those at high risk for severe Covid-19. In the United States, as of December 23, 2021, more than 7.5 million children were infected and 721 died during the pandemic.Ten The spread of vaccines will significantly reduce this victim. The highly effective surveillance network described in this study monitors hospitalization data over time to assess protection against weakened immunity, a new concern (especially the rapidly spreading B.1.1.529). You have to keep going. [omicron] Variants), and the need and timing of additional vaccination.