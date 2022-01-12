Michigan sets record for 6 consecutive years with new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 7 days

Michigan reported 28,458 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, an average of 14,229 cases per day, on Tuesday, January 11th and Wednesday, January 12th.

Cases include a new referral to the Michigan Surveillance System for confirmed cases since the last update on Monday, January 10.

The 7-day average of reported new cases is up to 16,239. A week ago, the average for 7 days was 12,680. The average on Monday was 16,106.

The average increases to record highs on each of the last six updates of the state, usually three times a week. However, the total for the two days reported on Wednesday is Approximately 40,000 reports on Thursday and Friday..

Michigan also reported 350 deaths, including 282 identified during a review of important records. The state is currently conducting such reviews twice a week on Wednesday and Friday instead of three times a week, so the newly reported deaths are much higher on Wednesday than on Monday.

The average 7-day number of 95 new deaths reported was the same as a week ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 28,228 people have died and 1,709,593 have been confirmed in Michigan. In addition, there were more than 231,115 possible cases and more than 2,184 possible deaths, and a confirmatory PCR test to detect the presence of the virus, although doctors and / or antigen tests determined it to be COVID-19. Was not done.

Wayne County, the state’s most populous county and hit hard by the Omicron surge, now has a total of more than 300,000 cases.

Peak case numbers occur as highly contagious Omicron variants Make a way about the state.. As of Wednesday, there were 773 new confirmed cases of Omicron variants in 48 Michigan counties. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 617 cases were confirmed on Monday.

However, although routine testing does not identify the mutant, very few specimens undergo genomic sequencing to determine the mutant in the laboratory. The document lags behind the actual submission.

COVID-19 vaccination

State data, last updated on Tuesday, January 11, show that 63.7% of eligible residents took at least one shot. This is up from 63.3% on January 5th.

People between the ages of 65 and 74 have the highest immunization rates. About 89% receive at least one dose. Children aged 5 to 11 years who are only eligible for vaccination after November are the least vaccinated, with 23% being at least partially vaccinated.

hospitalization

As of Wednesday, state-wide hospitals were treating 4,746 adult patients and 125 pediatric patients for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. This includes 828 in the intensive care unit and 514 on the ventilator.

On Monday, state-wide hospitals were treating record 4,901 adults and 108 pediatric patients for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. Of the patients, 857 were in the intensive care unit and 539 were on mechanical ventilation.

Before the year-end and New Year holidays, there were 3,862 adult patients and 78 pediatric patients.

test

On Tuesday, January 11, about 32% of about 67,500 tests were SARS-CoV-2 positive.

On average, across the state, 33.4% of tests were positive in the last 7 days. The average one week ago was about 31%.

county

All 83 counties in Michigan have seen new cases in the last two days.

Baraga County ranked first with 650 newly confirmed cases per 100,000. Gogebic County 487, Kalamazoo County 426, Schoolcraft County 410, Berrien County 380, Washtenau County 374, Shiawassee County 372, Midland County 344, Dickinson County 343, Marquette County to conclude the top ten. 341. Half of these counties are on the Upper Peninsula.

Without population adjustment, Wayne County had the highest population at 5,317. These counties are: Auckland (3,938), McCorm (2,346), Kent (2,196) Washtenaw (1,392), Kalamazoo (1,115), Genesee County (1,001), Ingham County (909), Ottawa County (858), Berrien County (586).

In both lists, the counties of Washtenaw, Kalamazoo and Beliën showed the highest number of cases.

The graph below shows new cases over the last 30 days based on the onset of symptoms. It reflects the latest data available. Recent figures are incomplete in this graph, as it can take up to a week or more for people to get sick and see coronavirus test results.

You can recall charts in any county and hover your cursor over the bar to see the date and number of cases.

Below is a graph that tracks the 7-day average of COVID-19 deaths per day reported during the pandemic process. (These are based on the reported date, not necessarily the date of death.)

The 7-day average of reported new deaths has not exceeded 100 since 22 December.

