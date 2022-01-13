COVID-19 Case Massachusetts Daily Report





Boston (WWLP) – State public health officials have reported 75 newly confirmed deaths and 22,184 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts. Total number of COVID-19 cases by age group: 0-4 years: 14,484

5-9 years: 14,688

10-14 years: 16,174

15-19 years old: 20,467

20-29 years old: 54,112

30-39 years old: 46,333

40-49 years old: 35,573

50-59 years old: 30,889

60-69 years old: 16,882

70-79 years: 6,940

80 years and over: 4,063 test: According to the Public Health Service, 120,643 new tests were performed, with a total of 37,372,390 molecular tests. Antigen test: A total of 36,185 new individuals are positive and a total of 3,542,672 tests have been reported. The average positive rate for 7 days is 21.61% hospitalization: Currently, 3,087 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 473 patients in the intensive care unit, 271 inoculated, and 1,452 reportedly fully vaccinated. .. Confirmed COVID-19 cases: New case: 22,184

Total number: 1,287,109

New Death: 75

Total deaths: 20,350 Possible COVID-19 cases New case: 2,112

Total number: 102,795

New Death: 0

Total deaths: 485 vaccination: Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated: 5,137,794

Booster dose administered: 2,382,028 COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated individuals: 5.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts tested positive for COVID-19.

0.9% of fully vaccinated individuals are hospitalized.

0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals died of COVID-19. Hampden County: Newly identified cases: 1,871

Total number of confirmed cases: 107,672

New Death: 7

Total number of confirmed and estimated deaths: 1,809 Hampshire County: Newly identified case: 473

Total number of confirmed cases: 19,545

New Death: 0

Total number of confirmed and estimated deaths: 361 Franklin County: Newly confirmed case: 126

Total number of confirmed cases: 7,138

New death: 1

Total number of confirmed and estimated deaths: 138 Berkshire County: Newly confirmed case: 314

Total number of confirmed cases: 16,345

New Death: 0

Total number of confirmed and estimated deaths: 351 Higher education: There were 5,224 new cases last week, with a total of 39,390 COVID-19 cases confirmed at higher education institutions. Last week, 80,303 new tests were reported, for a total of 12,872,732.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wwlp.com/news/health/coronavirus-local-impact/massachusetts-covid-19-daily-report-75-new-deaths-22184-new-cases/

