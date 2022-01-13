Health
COVID-19 Case Massachusetts Daily Report
Boston (WWLP) – State public health officials have reported 75 newly confirmed deaths and 22,184 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total number of COVID-19 cases by age group:
- 0-4 years: 14,484
- 5-9 years: 14,688
- 10-14 years: 16,174
- 15-19 years old: 20,467
- 20-29 years old: 54,112
- 30-39 years old: 46,333
- 40-49 years old: 35,573
- 50-59 years old: 30,889
- 60-69 years old: 16,882
- 70-79 years: 6,940
- 80 years and over: 4,063
test:
According to the Public Health Service, 120,643 new tests were performed, with a total of 37,372,390 molecular tests.
Antigen test: A total of 36,185 new individuals are positive and a total of 3,542,672 tests have been reported.
The average positive rate for 7 days is 21.61%
hospitalization:
Currently, 3,087 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 473 patients in the intensive care unit, 271 inoculated, and 1,452 reportedly fully vaccinated. ..
Confirmed COVID-19 cases:
- New case: 22,184
- Total number: 1,287,109
- New Death: 75
- Total deaths: 20,350
Possible COVID-19 cases
- New case: 2,112
- Total number: 102,795
- New Death: 0
- Total deaths: 485
vaccination:
- Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated: 5,137,794
- Booster dose administered: 2,382,028
COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated individuals:
- 5.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.9% of fully vaccinated individuals are hospitalized.
- 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals died of COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- Newly identified cases: 1,871
- Total number of confirmed cases: 107,672
- New Death: 7
- Total number of confirmed and estimated deaths: 1,809
Hampshire County:
- Newly identified case: 473
- Total number of confirmed cases: 19,545
- New Death: 0
- Total number of confirmed and estimated deaths: 361
Franklin County:
- Newly confirmed case: 126
- Total number of confirmed cases: 7,138
- New death: 1
- Total number of confirmed and estimated deaths: 138
Berkshire County:
- Newly confirmed case: 314
- Total number of confirmed cases: 16,345
- New Death: 0
- Total number of confirmed and estimated deaths: 351
Higher education:
There were 5,224 new cases last week, with a total of 39,390 COVID-19 cases confirmed at higher education institutions. Last week, 80,303 new tests were reported, for a total of 12,872,732.
