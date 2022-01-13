Maintain COVID-19 vaccine interval for 8 weeks for children 5-11 years Manitoba: Reimer





The state confirmed on Wednesday that children in Manitoba still had to wait eight weeks between the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. At a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Jos Laimer, medical leader of the Manitoba Vaccination Task Force, said the National Advisory Board on Immunization (NACI) recently examined the interval between two doses. It helps to provide more protection against COVID-19, especially when the Omicron variant is working. Reimer added that NACI determined that eight weeks was still an ideal interval and that the Manitoba Vaccine Advisory Board would reassess the recommendations and continue to follow them. “The Commission weighed the very real concerns about the Omicron epidemic against the known benefits of waiting eight weeks between doses,” she said. “Children are already at a much lower risk of serious consequences compared to adults. Combined with the overall lower severity of Omicron, most infected children have been found to be very successful. increase. “But I don’t want to downplay this situation. Vaccines are useful now that Manitoba is experiencing a rapid epidemic of omicrons and some children are known to experience serious illness. The question is not whether or not, but increasing the second dose will give better results, or will it lead to worse results for Manitoba children? “ According to Laimer, a single vaccinated child is still protected and when exposed to COVID-19, an immune response is triggered. “We expect the first dose to prevent most of the serious illnesses in children,” she said. For some children in this age group, the dosing interval could be shortened to 21 days, Laimer said. She said parents should discuss their concerns with their healthcare provider before coming to an appointment. She said clinic staff would discuss individual situations to determine the next step in immunization. Vaccines for children under 5 years Reimer also touched on a study investigating the COVID-19 vaccine in children under the age of five. She said vaccines for the age group are unlikely to come until late 2022. “Pfizer reports that the two doses in their trial did not produce the same strong immune response in the group under 5 years as in older children and adults,” Reimer said. I am. “So they announced that they would modify the clinical trial in children aged 6 months to 5 years to add a third dose, which will take longer.” Reimer said he had never heard of information from Moderna about a vaccine trial in children under the age of six. “For now, it looks like we’ve been waiting for a vaccine for children under the age of five for a while,” she said. Teen booster effect Regarding the Manitoba booster dose for 12 to 17 years old, Reimer said he is currently eligible for the Pfizer vaccine on the first and second doses. However, she said no guidance had been published for the third dose in the age group. “Currently, no state in Canada provides booster immunity to teens, but NACI is considering this situation and hopes to receive guidance in the near future,” she said. I did.

