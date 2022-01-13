Omicron, which causes less serious illness, studies suggest





New data from Southern California provide further evidence that the Omicron variant of coronavirus causes a less severe illness than the cousin of Delta, the culprit behind the wave last summer. .. Preliminary investigation Based on medical records of approximately 70,000 Kaiser Permanente patients in Southern California, we noted that "compared to Delta, patients infected with the Omicron variant had a significantly reduced risk of serious clinical outcomes. "Dr. Rochelle Wallensky, director of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said. Prevention. The study included over 52,000 Omicron cases and nearly 17,000 Delta cases within the Kaiser system from November 30th to January 1st. FoundPatients with Omicron are 53% less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19, 74% less likely to be hospitalized in the intensive care unit, and more likely to die of illness than patients infected with Delta. Gender is 91% lower. The median length of stay for hospitalized patients was 1.5 days for patients infected with Omicron and 5 days for patients infected with Delta.



You may receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times. Another sign of Omicron’s light touch: None of the patients who had it required mechanical ventilation. The findings were posted on Tuesday on MedRxiv, a website where researchers share preliminary results. This study has not been reviewed by independent scientists. “The data in this study are consistent with those seen by Omicron in other countries, including South Africa and the United Kingdom, and provide some understanding of what to expect in the coming weeks. Because the case is expected to peak In this country, “Warrensky said in a briefing on Wednesday. The new study is the latest to show that Omicron is generally milder than Delta. Still, variants are widespread and The hospital is watching the influx Of coronavirus positive patients. Omicron is the predominant coronavirus strain in the United States, accounting for an estimated 98% of new cases nationwide. According to the CDC.. Los Angeles County hospitals are nervous about providing medical care, Suffering from a shortage of personnel Much worse than last winter’s coronavirus surge. Many health care workers who have been burned out by the pandemic have quit, and many remaining health care workers have tested positive for the virus and have been quarantined at home. In addition, medical facilities will be busy this year due to increasing demand for care other than COVID-19. In the face of the recent surge in incidents, Kaiser Permanente Southern California announced on Wednesday that it has temporarily postponed all selective surgery requiring hospital stay. The hospital system will continue to perform emergency surgery, emergency surgery including cancer patients and those whose condition worsens due to delays, and selective outpatient surgery that does not require an overnight stay in the hospital, the hospital’s regional health care quality officer. .. Said Dr. Nancy Jin. “We will continue to do everything we can to minimize the impact on our members and the general public,” Jin said.

