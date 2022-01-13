Rock Island County Health Department reports 1 death and 550 COVID cases on Wednesday





Rock Island, Illinois (KWQC)-The Rock Island County Health Department has reported one COVID-19 death on Wednesday since the last report on Monday. The total number of deaths is currently 428. The death was reported as a man in his thirties who died at home. The total number of deaths is currently 428. “We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, director of the Rock Island County Health Department. The Ministry of Health has also reported 550 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday. The total number of cases is currently 26,772. The Ministry of Health said 89 patients are currently admitted to the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 32 years. “Today’s high number of cases suggests two stories,” Ludwig said. “First of all, there are many newly infected people over the age of 60. People over the age of 65 have a very high vaccination rate, 82% are fully vaccinated and 95% are at least once. However, only 36% of people received the booster effect. Boosters are at least 5 months after the second dose of Physer or Moderna, or 2 months after the dose of Johnson & Johnson. , Available to everyone over 12 years old. “Another concern is that there are a large number of people under the age of 50 who test positive. This age group tends to be completely unvaccinated. Vaccinations over the age of 5 The rate is 60%. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible, “Ludwig said. According to the Ministry of Health, there are twice-weekly walk-in vaccination clinics for people over the age of 12, with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson over the age of 18 on Tuesday and Pfizer over the age of 12 on Friday. Both days are open from 9am to noon and from 1pm to 4pm. The Ministry of Health stated that boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as the first and second doses. The Ministry of Health said reservations for the Children’s Pfizer Clinic for children aged 5 to 11 on Friday are available from a link on the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page. Slots were available at the end of Wednesday. Healthcare and pharmacy partners also provide vaccinations for both children and adults, the health department said.visit Vaccine.gov To find your shot. The new cases are: Two women in their 90s

8 women in their 80s

7 women in their 70s

17 women in their 60s

35 women in their 50s

36 women in their 40s

50 women in their 30s

37 women in their 20s

10 teenage women

36 teenage girls

41 girls under the age of 13

6 girls under 1 year old

Three men in their 80s

Three men in their 70s

21 men in their 60s

30 men in their 50s

29 men in their 40s

34 men in their 30s

42 men in their 20s

Nine teenage men

23 teenage boys

67 boys under the age of 13

4 boys under 1 year old Copyright 2022KWQC. all rights reserved.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kwqc.com/2022/01/12/rock-island-county-health-department-reports-1-death-550-covid-cases-wednesday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos