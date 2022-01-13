Pfizer’s Covid-19 antivirals have been welcomed as game changers, but are in short supply





The good news since the last peak is that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new antiviral drug. Both Paxlovid and molnupiravir were granted an emergency use authorization in late December to treat mild to moderate Covid-19. They interfere with the virus’s ability to replicate (via different routes) and can be taken home before someone becomes seriously ill.

Molnupiravir reduces hospitalization rates for high-risk patients by about 30%, with some possible side effects, while Paxrovid reduces hospitalization rates by about 90% and is considered safer. In other words, Paxlovid is a little antiviral superstar.

Dr. Eric Topol, Executive Vice President of Research at Scripps Research in San Diego, told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, “In fact, this is the biggest advance in the pandemic since the vaccine, and it’s also safe. I think it’s part of that. ” .. “It’s very rare to see something as effective as having no safety issues other than placebo and reducing hospitalizations and deaths by almost 90%.”

Bad news? Both supplies are very limited, especially for Paxlovid. Patients and their doctors have a hard time finding it.

These pills are in short supply as only 160,000 courses are offered nationwide and more people are hospitalized with Covid-19 than at any other time during the pandemic. “These pill packs are rare,” Topol said. Kim Kramer heart failure This increases her risk of developing severe cases of Covid-19. Throughout the pandemic, a 62-year-old woman from Newnan, Georgia, takes great care to prevent infection. We limit contact with the outside world, faithfully wear masks while on the go, and use plenty of hand sanitizer. She was vaccinated and boosted, but SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, finally caught up with her. She tested positive on January 3rd. Although her symptoms were mild (soft sinuses, itching in the throat, headache), she emailed her primary care physician, Dr. Erica Martinez Uribe of Piemont Newnan Hospital. “I have heart failure, so I thought she should know,” Kramer said. “She emailed me the next day and said,’Kim, I think you’ll benefit from this new antiviral drug …. Are you interested in trying it?'” ” Kramer was given a prescription for the antiviral drug Molnupiravir, manufactured by Merck, rather than Paxlovid, a more effective drug manufactured by Pfizer. “Honestly, it was availability,” Martinez Uribe said of his choice. “If I was lucky, I could find one pharmacy with Molnupiravir throughout the 30-mile area here in Newnan.” And that’s not just the case in the Georgian countryside. The rarity of praxobid is a story heard all over the country Desi Kotis, vice president of pharmacy at the University of California, San Francisco and the highest pharmacy executive at UCSF Health, said UCSF is the only Paxlovid of the five campuses at the University of California, San Francisco (including Los Angeles and San Diego). “UCSF was only worth 40 patients and it disappeared fairly quickly, within 10 days,” she said, adding that when Paxlovid was gone, they moved to Molnupiravir. “We don’t have the supply we need,” Kotis said. “The numbers aren’t even close to reasonable conditions … and there’s no rhyme or reason for how supplies are allocated.” She said that UCSF shipped another until the last week of January. He said he had no plans. The US Department of Health and Human Services is responsible for distribution and allocation. Antiviral drugs like Paxlovid and molnupiravir are distributed based on population, according to the Assistant Secretary’s Office for Preparation and Response. Shireesha Dhanireddy, a professor of medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine and the Harborview Medical Center, said the hospital system meets the needs of patients, which is guidance from the National Institutes of Health that prioritizes the treatment of patients at highest risk. This is because it uses. : Immunodeficiency and the elderly and unvaccinated. This last category, unvaccinated, may not be adequate for some people. “We are using these drugs with caution and are actually giving them to those who will most benefit from these treatments,” Dhanireddy said. “If you open it to vaccinated individuals, there is not enough cure.” She said that many people looking for this treatment may not need it to recover from Covid-19, especially if they are vaccinated or boosted. After all, even if Omicron reduces your defenses against infection, Research found The vaccination is very protective against severe illness. “The availability is very limited and more and more unvaccinated people will be in dire straits. The supply is very limited and that is blocking us,” Topol said. Told. It caught fire because I didn’t make a big bet The Biden administration has been criticized for not doing oral therapies like Paxrovid against vaccines, that is, making big bets on them before the results come out. “and, [significant] “The order was issued only after the test was profitable,” Topol said. For pills. Especially in retrospect, it was really worth the bet at the time. I think the overall idea is that you pull out all the stops. ” Whitehouse Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Seiens said in a briefing Wednesday that the government and Pfizer had agreed to work together to reduce bureaucracy and key sources last spring. The manufacturing schedule is the same. The first Pax-Rovid tablets will be shipped in December, months earlier than planned, according to Zyentz. Zyentz also pointed out that the administration acted “early and aggressively” to secure more Paxrovid. In fact, last week, President Biden announced that his Covid-19 response team has doubled orders for U.S. antivirals and increased the number of treatment courses offered in the coming months from 10 million to 20 million. .. According to CNN’s analysis 20 million treatment courses Based on the high effectiveness of Paxlovid, it can ultimately prevent more than 1 million hospitalizations. However, given the time it takes to expand production, most of those doses do not arrive for months. In addition to losing life-saving treatments to patients, Topol said Paxrovid’s potential to reduce infections to avoid countless disruptions such as shortages of medical professionals, school closures, and flight cancellations. It has been lost. If we start to say, “Healthcare workers, we need to get back to work. It’s safe and we know it’s 10 times faster to control viral load,” it’s health care workers. Will continue to take care of the patient where it is needed, “explained Topol. “Especially in our medical facilities, we see virus removal and virus blockade. There is a potential remedy here, but not.” What’s next? Experts predict that as the number of infected people continues to grow, things will get worse before things get better. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor of Biden, said on Tuesday that a variant of Omicron with infectious efficiency would eventually find almost everyone. Except for the record number of cases per day, according to HHS, 145,982 people are currently hospitalized for Covid-19, more than any other time during the pandemic. Although a milder variant, infecting more people simply means that more people will be hospitalized, even greater for the already expanded health system and all workers who continue to run it. Put a strain. In light of those dire predictions, those 20 million doses cannot come immediately. In Minneapolis, 26-year-old Clay Byington tested positive for Covid-19 after meeting with friends and family on vacation. Despite being vaccinated, he has two risk factors with more serious consequences. High BMI and Native American .. “I didn’t get close to having to breathe out, but when the cough came, it definitely sent body pain through my neck,” Byington said. He read many reports that even vaccinated adolescents got sick very quickly. “And I know I was a little worried about being overweight. “You get sick and feel the symptoms,” Oh, my goodness, will this get worse? “” His doctor was able to prescribe Paxlovid. Byington said it helped relieve his fears and anxieties, and he made an easy, problem-free recovery. As for Kramer, she started the course of Molnupiravir on the night she was prescribed, and within 24 hours, all her symptoms were “a kind of decline” and there were no side effects. Her doctor, Martinez Uribe, is very pleased with Kramer’s results. But she said she was worried about the future. “The hospital system continues to see big spikes, which incredibly overwhelm our system. Omicron variants are now very infectious and rampant,” she later said. I am writing in the email. “We believe we can speak for our colleagues in that we are confused and nervous about dealing with staff shortages and the overall pandemic. This makes the job difficult. ” Like doctors and public health professionals everywhere, she encourages everyone who can get vaccinations and boosts. “I hope we can vaccinate the world to prevent more variants from occurring,” she said. “This really should be our collective global goal, otherwise we’ll be chasing the tail.”

