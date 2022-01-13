Details of the fight against “Furrona” when residents of the Chicago area were infected with influenza, and at the same time COVID – NBC Chicago





The word “Furrona” has been around for the past few weeks, doctors say it can be infected with both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, and two residents in the Chicago area share their experiences with this phenomenon. doing. Both residents say that the idea of ​​having COVID and the flu at the same time never came to mind, but a few weeks ago they realized that they were both fighting the virus at the same time. Kirby Hodge, 33, has been fully vaccinated against COVID and will soon get a booster shot, but has been positive for influenza and then COVID for the past few weeks. “They seemed to’test positive for the flu and are now infected with COVID,'” he recalled. “I had night sweats, chills, and fever.” Hodge said he was exhausted and weak while fighting the illness. “My body is exhausted,” he said. “I was so tired that there were days when I couldn’t get out of bed.” A fellow Sydney Gatrost living in the western suburbs has also been vaccinated against COVID, and she says she first began to experience symptoms in late December. “I had a fever of 103 degrees. I felt like I couldn’t breathe,” he said. “I had a cough and a stuffy nose.” She said she tested positive for both illnesses in quick succession, something that surprised the medical professionals who were treating her. “They were all like.” This is strange. You are the first person to test positive for both of them, “she recalled. Gatrost became ill and was eventually taken to a local hospital. “My heart rate was about 150,” she said. “I just couldn’t breathe.” According to doctors, both COVID-19 and influenza, including the Omicron variant, show similar symptoms such as coughing, headaches, stuffy nose, and fever. According to doctors, the illness itself tends to be mild in younger patients, but the effects can be more severe if the patients are fighting both at the same time. COVID antivirals are still being deployed and save most of the money for patients with pre-existing conditions, but patients diagnosed with COVID-19 can also use antiviral flu drugs. .. Still, the best way to avoid serious illnesses with either illness is to get vaccinated. Illinois officials are recommending residents for the flu season, and Omicron continues to surge.

