Brookline Enterprises Preparing Town COVID Vaccine Policy Beginning Saturday – NBC Boston





The COVID vaccine obligations Certain companies in Brookline, Massachusetts will take effect just days after the announcement. order Published Tuesday with the Public Health Selection and Advisory Committee, Brookline’s Interim Health Commission applies to restaurant indoor and outdoor seating areas, gyms, and indoor recreational facilities. The first step in requiring patrons over the age of 12 to provide evidence of at least one vaccination against COVID-19 begins on Saturday. The owner of Bottega Fiorentina is trying to understand how the requirements work in his small restaurant without a host. “No one stays at the door and asks for it, so I’ll ask most people when I get here,” said Felipe Angeline, owner of an Italian restaurant. “It’s hard to prepare,” said Mark Harrington, Jr., president of Healthworks Group, which has gyms in Boston and Brookline. Harrington said he fully supported the mission, adding that the group had been planning for several months. “Staff need to know how to confirm vaccinations and also need to provide excellent customer service,” he said. “It’s a lot of education. Fortunately, we’ve been doing that for a few months now. We asked our staff to vaccinate from October.” On Monday afternoon, the state also announced new tools to help streamline the process. Digital vaccine card system Comes with a scanable QR code. In Brookline’s power rowing, the owner says he’s already asking for a vaccine card. “We had one or two people coming and saying,’I’m not vaccinated.’ I say,’You can’t get in,'” said owner Bryan. Fuller said. “But no one was a sour grape about it.” And with so many staff shortages, that’s what companies are looking for-customer patience. “Give us a break. We need your support. We are here to make you healthier and happier, and we use any additional support. You can, “said Harrington. The next phase of Brookline’s corporate vaccine policy begins on February 22, and visitors over the age of 12 are required to present proof of complete vaccination. That is, one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna. To enter an affected company, children aged 5 to 11 years who are licensed for the Pfizer vaccine must submit evidence of one vaccination from March 22nd and two vaccinations from May 1st. .. “This approach helps protect our entire community as we approach the beginning of the third year of the pandemic that has affected all of our lives.” Interim Health Commissioner Pat Maloney said in a statement on Tuesday...

