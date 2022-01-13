Doctors confirm that catching Covid can cause the penis to contract





Doctors confirmed that a man’s penis could contract permanently when infected with Covid, after the victim explained that he was now 1.5 inches shorter. At least two men underwent implant surgery to correct the problem of erectile dysfunction after being infected with the coronavirus. A study of 3,400 people at University College London reported that symptoms were rare among the 200 people who developed long-term covids. mirror.. Speak on a podcast How to do, A man in his thirties said: “Last July, I was infected with Covid and was very ill. “When I left the hospital, I had some erectile dysfunction problems. Some treatment gradually improved, but the problems seem to be protracted. “My penis is shrinking.” He added: “Now I’ve lost about an inch and a half, clearly below average. “This is clearly due to a vascular injury, and my doctor seems to think it’s likely to be permanent. “It shouldn’t really matter, but it has had a big impact on my confidence in my bed ability.” Urologist Ashley Winter said in a podcast: “You have this period when the penis is not stretched, it is not, you know, put all this blood in it, which can lead to scarring of the penis and shortening of the penis. “And that’s probably what you know what your caller is talking about right now.” Dr. Winter said the virus can block proper blood flow to the penis, which can lead to erectile dysfunction. Dr. Winter also referred to a urologist’s study that found that two men who had fully recovered from the virus still had traces of the virus on their penis. Both regularly manipulated members before they became infected with the virus. Both men underwent penile implant surgery months after infection.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/uk-news/catching-covid-can-cause-your-22733656 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos