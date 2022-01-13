Health
Experts Expecting the Potential of mRNA Vaccines
Following the success of the Dallas — COVID-19 vaccine, pharmaceutical scientists are optimistic about the possibility of using messenger RNA (mRNA) to treat other conditions.Previously unproven medical technologies are currently being researched RSV, Influenza, HIV and Zika virus.
MRNA technology is produced by biotechnology companies modern When Pfizer Launched COVID-19 vaccine. This technology works with mRNA vaccines by providing a “blueprint” to create proteins that help activate the immune response to the virus. Scientists believe that the future of mRNA technology will help reverse rare genetic diseases and even save countless lives.
One of the men who plays a role in studying the effectiveness of mRNA technology Benchmark research At Fort Worth. He hopes that the mRNA technology used in the COVID vaccine can ultimately be used to treat other conditions. Benchmark Research is currently enrolling participants in clinical trials to study the use of vaccines against viruses such as RSV.
“Everything seems to be driven by mRNA, which is very exciting because it can start attacking other diseases driven by genes at the cellular level,” says Seger. “They have adopted this technology and applied it entirely to multiple viruses.”
According to Seger, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused much of the research that was in the pipeline of other vaccines to be rampant as the development of the COVID-19 vaccine has received worldwide attention. However, the development of mRNA vaccines now has the necessary impetus.
“So it would be hopeful if we could block something for RSV, cancer, other respiratory viruses that are vaccinated, such as polio, scab, mumps cold, etc. as before. You can eradicate things, “says Seger. “The RNA vaccine is great. The speed at which they can be generated.. Older vaccines required a host, be it chicken eggs or locust protein. They need to come from some kind of living cell. In contrast to extracting mRNA from these viruses and using it to elicit an antibody response in the body, you can gain protection without fear of being infected by these viruses. Instead of sowing and seeing it grow, it’s copy and paste. ”
In the future, the approval period for new mRNA vaccines could be reduced from two to three years instead of ten, according to Seger.
“These vaccines need to be deployed at each stage as follows, so smaller trials will be initiated. [the] FDA. It will take some time for everything to become widespread, but once it becomes widespread, almost all Phase 2 and 3 trials show that the approval process is significantly shortened, as we have seen with these COVID vaccines. increase. Approved within 6 months. Unprecedented before the pandemic, these vaccines can now be approved significantly faster. Previously, a new vaccine began clinical trials and could be fully FDA approved 10 years later. Therefore, if everything has been trending over the last 18 months, it could be reduced to 2 or 3 years instead of 10 years. “
As biotechnology companies have a “blueprint” on how to create effective mRNA vaccines against viruses, Seger will all be in 2021 to promote mRNA technology for left-behind viruses. He said he was reorganizing.
“We expect more vaccines to go down. pipeline It is mRNA driven and is not just a traditional material. However, we have registered mRNA vaccines for other viruses. A big problem for everyone in the pharmaceutical industry is COVID. Everything waiting on the wings will be pushed and almost everything new that is not COVID will be launched in 2022 or 2023. Since there is no better word, an assembly line was set up to create these COVIDs. Vaccines are now switching gears to develop vaccines for a variety of viruses and are researching to make sure they are as effective as these COVID vaccines. “
If you are interested in participating in a clinical trial, Seger said: ClinicalTrials.gov To see all the trials taking place in the United States.
“We are currently in need of participants in the ongoing RSV vaccine. This is a traditional vaccine, not an mRNA vaccine. We are still waiting for the start of these mRNA RSV trials. 50 years old For adults above. If you are in the Fort Worth area, you can call the 888-902-9605 call center to perform the pre-screening process, “says Seger.
