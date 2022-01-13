The location of Rite Aid to host “Family Immune Day” | WTAJ





Johnstown, PA (WTAJ) — Rite Aid in Johnstown is one of several places participating in Family Immune Day throughout January. COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations are given free of charge. Rite Aid from 407 Central Avenue in Johnstown will be attending.You can do it Make a reservation online. Date and time January 12, 19 and 26 (Wednesday) 2:00 pm – Pharmacy closed

Saturday, January 15th and 22nd, 10am to 3pm Who is eligible? Children over 5 can get COVID-19 shots

Children over the age of 12 can get booster shots at least 5 months after the second dose of the first series *

Adults are the first shot or Booster if eligible

Children and adults can also be vaccinated against the flu if qualified in your state According to Rite Aid, children aged 5 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Other PA locations Store # 01514

404 Third Street

California, Pennsylvania 15419 Store # 11143

3807 Lincoln Highway

Downingtown, Pennsylvania 19335 Store # 10966

314 EAST PITTSBURGH STREET

Greensburg, PA 15601 Store # 03447

126W.main Street

Globe City, Pennsylvania 16127 Store # 04840

1000 North Church Street

Hazleton, Pennsylvania 18201 Store # 00246

337 West Chocolate Avenue

Hershey 17033, Pennsylvania Store # 04676

407 Central Avenue

Johnstown, Pennsylvania 15902 Store # 10998

165 Butler Road

Kittanning, Pennsylvania 16201 Store # 07772

LIMERICK CROSSING SC

Limerick, Pennsylvania 19468 Store # 1108

556 Union Street

Luzerne, Pennsylvania 18709 Store # 17783

7036 WERTZVILLE ROAD

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania 17050 Store # 10908

5990 UNIVERSITY BLVD STE30

Moon Township, Pennsylvania 15108 Store # 00216

6 BOCHICCHIO BOULEVARD

Moscow, Pennsylvania 18444 Store # 11116

3599 Westchester Pike

Newtown Square, Pennsylvania 19073 Store # 07880

277 DEKALB PIKE

North Wales, Pennsylvania 19454 Store # 11139

6515 Caster Avenue

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19149 Store # 01936

2017-2023 SOUTH BROAD STREET

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148 Store # 02587

3260 North Broad Street

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19140 Store # 01941

7401 Ogonz Avenue

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19138 Store # 10954

1125 Freeport Road

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15238 Store # 02545

1001 Jefferson Avenue

Washington, Pennsylvania 15301 Store # 07825

201 DEVINE DRIVE

Wexford, Pennsylvania 15090 Store # 04004

2108 MacArthur Road

Whitehall 18052, Pennsylvania Store # 07886

115 Leader Heights Road

York 17403, Pennsylvania sign up For the latest local news, weather, and WTAJ newsletters for community events that are important to you..

