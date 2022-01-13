sign up For the latest local news, weather, and WTAJ newsletters for community events that are important to you..
Health
The location of Rite Aid to host “Family Immune Day” | WTAJ
Johnstown, PA (WTAJ) — Rite Aid in Johnstown is one of several places participating in Family Immune Day throughout January.
COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations are given free of charge. Rite Aid from 407 Central Avenue in Johnstown will be attending.You can do it Make a reservation online.
Date and time
- January 12, 19 and 26 (Wednesday) 2:00 pm – Pharmacy closed
- Saturday, January 15th and 22nd, 10am to 3pm
Who is eligible?
- Children over 5 can get COVID-19 shots
- Children over the age of 12 can get booster shots at least 5 months after the second dose of the first series *
- Adults are the first shot or Booster if eligible
- Children and adults can also be vaccinated against the flu if qualified in your state
According to Rite Aid, children aged 5 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
Other PA locations
Store # 01514
404 Third Street
California, Pennsylvania 15419
Store # 11143
3807 Lincoln Highway
Downingtown, Pennsylvania 19335
Store # 10966
314 EAST PITTSBURGH STREET
Greensburg, PA 15601
Store # 03447
126W.main Street
Globe City, Pennsylvania 16127
Store # 04840
1000 North Church Street
Hazleton, Pennsylvania 18201
Store # 00246
337 West Chocolate Avenue
Hershey 17033, Pennsylvania
Store # 04676
407 Central Avenue
Johnstown, Pennsylvania 15902
Store # 10998
165 Butler Road
Kittanning, Pennsylvania 16201
Store # 07772
LIMERICK CROSSING SC
Limerick, Pennsylvania 19468
Store # 1108
556 Union Street
Luzerne, Pennsylvania 18709
Store # 17783
7036 WERTZVILLE ROAD
Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania 17050
Store # 10908
5990 UNIVERSITY BLVD STE30
Moon Township, Pennsylvania 15108
Store # 00216
6 BOCHICCHIO BOULEVARD
Moscow, Pennsylvania 18444
Store # 11116
3599 Westchester Pike
Newtown Square, Pennsylvania 19073
Store # 07880
277 DEKALB PIKE
North Wales, Pennsylvania 19454
Store # 11139
6515 Caster Avenue
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19149
Store # 01936
2017-2023 SOUTH BROAD STREET
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148
Store # 02587
3260 North Broad Street
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19140
Store # 01941
7401 Ogonz Avenue
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19138
Store # 10954
1125 Freeport Road
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15238
Store # 02545
1001 Jefferson Avenue
Washington, Pennsylvania 15301
Store # 07825
201 DEVINE DRIVE
Wexford, Pennsylvania 15090
Store # 04004
2108 MacArthur Road
Whitehall 18052, Pennsylvania
Store # 07886
115 Leader Heights Road
York 17403, Pennsylvania
Sources
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
