Can you achieve herd immunity?

Nashville, Tennessee (WKRN) – Earlier this week, one in 33 Nashville people was reported to be currently infected with COVID-19.

It is a well-known fact that milder Omicron variants are more contagious and some ask, “Can this COVID-19 wave lead to herd immunity?”

Doctors say the answer is not that simple.

According to the Mayo Clinic, herd immunity occurs when most of the community is immune to the disease, and the spread of the disease from person to person is unlikely. As a result, the entire community is protected, not just those who are immune.

This term has been scattered since the beginning of the pandemic, but has not yet been achieved.

“We certainly hope we are approaching herd immunity,” said Dr. Spiros Kalamthe of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Scientists report that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is showing signs of peaking in the UK.

“We certainly have a large combination of combinations of vaccinated or previously infected populations, so we get some immunity,” said Dr. Kalams.

However, studies have shown that immunity is not guaranteed, even if natural infections and vaccination can provide protection.

On the other hand, some people have no immunity because they have completely avoided the infection.

Even more interesting is that the virus continues to find new ways to survive and it is unclear what the next variant will be.

By providing us with the virus not throwing another curve ball, Dr. Kalams said that the combination of vaccination and innate immunity ends up in that the next wave of infection causes even milder illness than Omicron. It is said that there is a possibility of reaching the target.

“Currently, there are still a lot of people in the hospital,” said Dr. Kalamthe. “a lot.”

Remember, there are many factors in play. There is more than one easy fix.

“Defining herd immunity as the total percentage of vaccinated and previously infected individuals allows protection from current (Omicron) circulating strains. We are clearly not there yet. Sufficient immunity in a population is a clear combination of the duration of immunity and the frequency with which the virus changes, so this number is clearly a moving target, “says Dr. Kalams.

However, experts estimate that in the United States, 70% of the population (more than 200 million people) must recover from COVID-19 for herd immunity. As the Mayo Clinic cites, this number of infections can lead to serious complications and millions of deaths, especially among the elderly and people in existing health conditions. The medical system can quickly be overwhelmed.

“If you really have a virus that is contagious, many get it, even if a few of those people are really sick, a small percentage of the big numbers are still really big numbers. It will tell you that there is, “Dr. Kalamthe explained.

This means we haven’t left the forest yet and may live with COVID-19 for some time.

“At some point, to be honest, does this look like a mild version of another coronavirus that is tested on the respiratory panel and causes mild illness? Perhaps a long-term outlook.” Dr. Kalams explained.

His overall advice remains the same. Vaccine and boost immunization at the recommended time until the virus is no longer a problem.