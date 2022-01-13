Manitoba’s new COVID strategy ignores vulnerable people, the hospital system, scientists say

Some scientists and medical professionals say Manitoba’s new plan to treat COVID-19 is ignoring vulnerable people and hospital systems.

Dr. Philippe Lagacé-Wiens, a medical microbiologist at St. Boniface Hospital, said: ..

“There are still enough people who are frail and develop complications, or who are not immunized, so the health care system is actually flooded. I have never heard of it, but my concerns about the ability of the health care system. Meet. “

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Heather Stephanson announced that the state would change its COVID-19 strategy. Instead of trying to contain the surge caused by the highly contagious variant of Omicron, public health and local officials seek to manage the risks of the community.

“All Manitoba must undertake it to themselves in order to protect themselves during this time,” Stephanson said.

“Government cannot protect everyone there. As you know, people need to learn to protect themselves. We need to learn to live with it. I have.”

Heather Stephenson said the state is receiving advice on how to handle COVID-19 not only from public health, but also from other communities such as the business community. (David Lipnowski / The Canadian Press)

Stephenson also said Manitoba’s policies are being driven not only by public health, but also by others, such as those in the business world.

Lagacé-Wiens said that if the state uses that approach, authorities need to be prepared for the outcome and have a clear plan to support the healthcare system as more patients come.

“How do you make hundreds of hospital beds with limited staff sick? ICU beds while other parts of Canada are at risk like us. How would you manage if you were overwhelmed again? “He said.

“I don’t hear that much. When I’m on the other side, it’s really worrisome to me when they say,” Well, we have to get this to run that course. ” “

Reaching for the White Flag: Epidemiologist

According to Nazeem Muhajarin, a professor of community health epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan School of Medicine, the strategy away from trying to contain the virus shows that the state is almost “concessing” to COVID-19.

“You haven’t waved the white flag yet, but we seem to be reaching for it,” he said.

Epidemiologist Nazeem Mujaharine of the University of Saskatchewan states that Manitoba should still impose public health restrictions to slow the spread of Omicron. (Chance Raggaden / CBC)

Manitoba can be inspired by states that are taking more “aggressive and proactive” measures to keep Omicron away, including stricter public health measures, such as Ontario and Quebec. Said Muhajarin.

Efforts to keep cases low are still needed to protect unvaccinated people and reduce the burden on health care workers, he said.

“I can’t say I’m going to get Omicron to dig into the population and then manage losses,” he said. “I think it’s too expensive to pay.”

Regarding the Prime Minister’s statement that Manitoba should be able to “protect themselves,” Muhajarin said it was not how democracy works.

“We need a leader to guide people. We don’t need a leader to punt it right away and say it’s up to us to do the right thing,” he said. Told.

“This is why we put people in a leadership position through democratic competition. We expect to take care of the collective well-being and goodness of the people they represent. Other things To say, do something else, is simply abdication of the contract. We are with the leaders. “

Children returning to class on Monday

When children return to school on Monday, immunological and parent Deanna Santer is worried about how the state approach affects learning in class.

“They aren’t really contact tracing anymore, so we’re kind of ourselves. This is also very important at school if you want to know if there are cases in our class.” Associate Professor Santa said. Immunology at the University of Manitoba.

Deanna Santer is an assistant professor of immunology at the University of Manitoba. (Provided by Deanna Santer)

“I know teachers will probably do their best, but it will be difficult until we see what this will be in the next few weeks.”

Santa has two children, both under the age of 10. She said the vaccine really helped Omicron, but what’s worrisome about this wave is unvaccinated.

State data It suggests that unvaccinated Manitoba people are 21 times more likely to be hospitalized in the ICU and 17 times more likely to die from COVID-19. However, many of those people did not choose not to be vaccinated, Mr. Santa said.

“I know they use these numbers to say that most people are okay, but I don’t want to ignore children and the elderly under the age of five. I can’t predict who will have serious consequences. “She said.