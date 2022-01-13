The state reports an additional 1,555 COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths.

Main health officials reported 1,555 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, steadily increasing new infections of the Omicron variant, which is straining the healthcare system and causing confusion for schools and employers throughout the state. Continues.

Three more deaths were reported.

In the new cases, the average for 7 days increased to 1,037 compared to the average of 727 cases 2 weeks ago. The number of new cases reported daily does not necessarily reflect the big picture. This is because many are from tests submitted a few days ago and there is a significant backlog of tests that need to be processed. In addition, many individuals may test positive at home and their results may not always be reported to state authorities.

But there is no doubt that transmission is more prevalent than ever. Main CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Wednesday The state’s seven-day positive rate rose to 19.76%, the highest pandemic. This means that about one-fifth of the PCR tests performed are returning positive. The state is also processing more tests than at any other time, with 825 for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Hospitalization was not updated on Thursday morning, but a total of 413 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday also set new pandemic highs. Of them, 106 were on critical care and 57 were on mechanical ventilation. With the recent surge in hospitalization, the number of people in need of critical care has remained flat.

According to the CDC, only about 70% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and have not been vaccinated in a few weeks. The proportion of unvaccinated paramedics is even higher. The gap between fully vaccinated and non-vaccinated patients is even more pronounced, given that the total population of unvaccinated residents of Maine is less than half of the fully vaccinated population.

This week, Governor Janet Mills helped the hospital by activating 169 members of the Maine State Guard, coupled with an increase in the number of patients in the hospital and a large number of workers infected with COVID-19. Details about where those members are directed and when they are not released, the goal is to support a non-clinical role that helps guards release their beds faster.

Hospitals are increasingly being forced to be more creative with their staff.

Northern Light Health, one of the state’s largest hospital systems, moved five smaller, rural hospitals to emergency response personnel plans on Wednesday. This has reduced the quarantine period from 10 days to 5 days. This move was made as Northern Wright reported that more than 600 employees were ill.

As another sign that Maine is struggling to keep up with the rapid spread of Omicron, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday that schools would contact trace positive cases if the school had a universal mask policy. Announced that there is no need to do it.

Shah explained that the decision was made after many school officials told them that the contact tracing process was overburdened and no longer so effective.

“Trying to catch Omicron with contact tracing is like trying to catch a bullet train on a bicycle,” he said.

Many staff became ill this week, so some schools switched to distance learning.

Driven by an incredibly contagious variant of Omicron, cases have skyrocketed to the highest levels of pandemics nationwide. According to the US CDC, the average 7-day case is about 760,000, a staggering 170% increase from just two weeks ago. Hospitalization is also at the highest level in the United States, averaging 124,163 for 7 days, compared to 67,883 COVID-19 patients two weeks ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 158,087 confirmed or possible cases and 1,626 deaths in Maine, according to the CDC. Both remain at the lowest per capita levels in any state.

The current surge is unprecedented, but there are signs that it may be short-lived. In some major metropolitan areas, such as Newyork and Boston, where cases of Omicron surged before Maine, cases are declining almost as rapidly as they are increasing. The tendency is also seen in other countries.

Mr Shah said Wednesday that Maine is usually about a week behind the Boston metropolitan area in “epidemiological time.”

This story will be updated

” Previous