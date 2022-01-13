Health
The state reports an additional 1,555 COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths.
Main health officials reported 1,555 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, steadily increasing new infections of the Omicron variant, which is straining the healthcare system and causing confusion for schools and employers throughout the state. Continues.
Three more deaths were reported.
In the new cases, the average for 7 days increased to 1,037 compared to the average of 727 cases 2 weeks ago. The number of new cases reported daily does not necessarily reflect the big picture. This is because many are from tests submitted a few days ago and there is a significant backlog of tests that need to be processed. In addition, many individuals may test positive at home and their results may not always be reported to state authorities.
But there is no doubt that transmission is more prevalent than ever. Main CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Wednesday The state’s seven-day positive rate rose to 19.76%, the highest pandemic. This means that about one-fifth of the PCR tests performed are returning positive. The state is also processing more tests than at any other time, with 825 for every 100,000 inhabitants.
Hospitalization was not updated on Thursday morning, but a total of 413 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday also set new pandemic highs. Of them, 106 were on critical care and 57 were on mechanical ventilation. With the recent surge in hospitalization, the number of people in need of critical care has remained flat.
According to the CDC, only about 70% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and have not been vaccinated in a few weeks. The proportion of unvaccinated paramedics is even higher. The gap between fully vaccinated and non-vaccinated patients is even more pronounced, given that the total population of unvaccinated residents of Maine is less than half of the fully vaccinated population.
This week, Governor Janet Mills helped the hospital by activating 169 members of the Maine State Guard, coupled with an increase in the number of patients in the hospital and a large number of workers infected with COVID-19. Details about where those members are directed and when they are not released, the goal is to support a non-clinical role that helps guards release their beds faster.
Hospitals are increasingly being forced to be more creative with their staff.
Northern Light Health, one of the state’s largest hospital systems, moved five smaller, rural hospitals to emergency response personnel plans on Wednesday. This has reduced the quarantine period from 10 days to 5 days. This move was made as Northern Wright reported that more than 600 employees were ill.
As another sign that Maine is struggling to keep up with the rapid spread of Omicron, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday that schools would contact trace positive cases if the school had a universal mask policy. Announced that there is no need to do it.
Shah explained that the decision was made after many school officials told them that the contact tracing process was overburdened and no longer so effective.
“Trying to catch Omicron with contact tracing is like trying to catch a bullet train on a bicycle,” he said.
Many staff became ill this week, so some schools switched to distance learning.
Driven by an incredibly contagious variant of Omicron, cases have skyrocketed to the highest levels of pandemics nationwide. According to the US CDC, the average 7-day case is about 760,000, a staggering 170% increase from just two weeks ago. Hospitalization is also at the highest level in the United States, averaging 124,163 for 7 days, compared to 67,883 COVID-19 patients two weeks ago.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 158,087 confirmed or possible cases and 1,626 deaths in Maine, according to the CDC. Both remain at the lowest per capita levels in any state.
The current surge is unprecedented, but there are signs that it may be short-lived. In some major metropolitan areas, such as Newyork and Boston, where cases of Omicron surged before Maine, cases are declining almost as rapidly as they are increasing. The tendency is also seen in other countries.
Mr Shah said Wednesday that Maine is usually about a week behind the Boston metropolitan area in “epidemiological time.”
This story will be updated
” Previous
Related article
Sources
2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2022/01/13/state-reports-1555-more-covid-19-cases-three-additional-deaths/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
The user name / password is invalid.
Please check your email to confirm your registration and complete.
Please use the form below to reset your password. When you send your account email address, you will receive an email address with a reset code.