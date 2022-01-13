What to do if your family is infected with Covid-19

What if my child tests positive? How do parents and guardians need to take care of their children safely? What if my parents have Covid-19 but my child doesn’t? How long should someone be quarantined? When should people be tested? What if the whole family is infected with Covid-19? Do they need to be isolated from each other?

CNN: You talked a lot about the difference between quarantine and quarantine. What’s the difference? Why is it important?

Dr. Lina Wen: There is a big difference and it is important to distinguish between the two. Guidance varies greatly depending on whether you are isolated or isolated. Separation is to be done when Covid-19 is diagnosed. Quarantine is something that may need to be done if you are infected with Covid-19 but have not yet been diagnosed. Specific vocabulary is important for the CDC, as the guidelines for quarantine and quarantine are very different.

CNN: Many families are faced with a situation where someone tests positive. If one member of the family (eg parent) is diagnosed with Covid-19, what should we do next?

Wen: That person should be immediately isolated from others. People who have just been diagnosed with Covid-19 should be presumed to be potentially infectious. Everyone else in the family should also take the test immediately. The person who tested positive may not have been the first person to be infected with Covid-19, and other members may have also tested positive.

CNN: What if everyone tested positive? Do they need to be isolated from each other?

Wen: If everyone has Covid-19, there is no need to isolate them from each other. That is because it is very unlikely that they have different strains of coronavirus. They probably have the same tensions with each other and will not re-infect each other so quickly. Of course, the whole family needs to be isolated from others.

CNN: What if a child has a positive test and everyone else has a negative test? Who cares for the child?

Wen: This is very difficult. Especially if you are a young child who doesn’t care about you. Let’s take a look at the household situation. Let’s say you have two parents or primary caregivers, both vaccinated, boosted, and generally healthy. Let’s say you have another child who has not been vaccinated. Therefore, there is an increased risk of serious consequences of Covid-19 compared to vaccinated children.

In that scenario, it is advisable to divide the household so that one parent cares for the child who has Covid-19 and the other parent cares for the child who does not have Covid-19. Two different “pods” must not interact during the separation period. If possible, do not share indoor space. During this time, they need to avoid sleeping in different rooms, sharing the same bathroom, or gathering indoors. Parents who care for their children at Covid-19 should wear a mask when they are with their children to reduce their chances of infecting themselves.

The situation is even more difficult if there is only one parent or caregiver.Ventilation — open windows and doors when possible — can help Very careful hand washing And masking.

CNN: Does quarantine mean you need to be inside all the time? Can you still get out and get fresh air?

Wen: Technically, isolation means that you need to be inside and away from others. However, you can use common sense here. If you live in a house, townhouse, or apartment that doesn’t have to go through a shared space to get fresh air, you can get out. Be careful, stay very far from others and do not share your indoor space with others. None of us want to inadvertently infect others.

CNN: How long has someone been quarantined?

Wen: The CDC’s new guidelines basically reduce the quarantine period from 10 days to 5 days and wear a mask for an additional 5 days. This means that you need to remain completely isolated for the first 5 days. You can then go out — work, grocery stores, etc. —but when you go out in public, you need to wear a high quality, fit mask. Do not go to places without masks, such as restaurants.

As far as people in the same family are concerned, this guidance means that you should not eat together for 10 days or have other casual and maskless encounters with an uninfected family member. If the family is in two pods, the two should not be mixed in the house for 10 days.

CNN: If someone shows symptoms on Monday, takes a test on Wednesday, and returns on Friday, when will the 5-day clock start?

Wen: Monday. The 5-day clock starts when someone first begins to have symptoms. If someone is tested and is asymptomatic but gives a positive result, the 5-day clock will start the first time the test is done. If you are not sure (for example, if you are a little weak on Sunday but do not have full symptoms until Tuesday), use a date that is certain.

Remember that the count starts on the 0th day. The first day is the first full 24 hours after the onset of symptoms or after a positive test.

CNN: When should I take the test again?

Wen: The CDC does not recommend testing to get out of quarantine. They say that you can have a rapid antigen test on the 5th day, but if it is positive, you should continue to quarantine for another 5 days.

I do not agree with the CDC here. If quick testing is readily available, I think we can start testing from day 5. If the 5th day is negative and the next day (6th day) is negative, I think it makes sense to end the quarantine. This can be very important for families where it is a great inconvenience to be separated from each other. Importantly, the PCR test is more accurate for the initial diagnosis, but it is not the test to use after the diagnosis has already been confirmed. This is because the sensitivity of the PCR test is so high that it detects small fragments of the virus and people infected with Covid-19 may test positive for the PCR even weeks after the infection disappears. Because.

CNN: What about those who were initially negative for Covid-19? When do I need to retest?

Wen: The CDC recommends that people infected with Covid-19 be tested within 5 days of exposure. The agency further classifies this into vaccination and booster vaccination and compares it to non-vaccination. Also, people infected with Covid-19 in the last 90 days are considered the same as if they had been vaccinated and boosted. If not, you should isolate after at least 5 days until the test result is negative, then wear the mask in public for another 5 days. If so, you do not need to quarantine, but you should take the test within 5 days.

Now let’s add a little more nuance to the CDC guidance. First of all, I think it makes sense to check your family daily if quick tests are readily available. It may not be excluded from quarantine until at least 5 days later, but the sooner the test is positive, the more the family interacts. Perhaps the entire family has already been exposed and will be positive in a day or two. This eliminates the need to separate them from each other.

Second, the CDC states that exposed people do not need to be quarantined if they are up-to-date with the vaccine, but employers and schools may have different guidance. Be sure to check with them before sending your child or yourself back to school for work.