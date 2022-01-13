Monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 advertised by undersupply public health in Manitoba

The treatments advertised by the Deputy Director of Public Health in Manitoba as a tool to mitigate the damage caused by Omicron are very scarce and need to be implemented quickly to be effective.

Dr. Jazz Atwar, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer in Manitoba, states that public health is currently seeking to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 at the individual level. He said some of the approaches would help higher-risk patients access monoclonal antibody therapy.

What Atwar does not say is that Manitoba has 268 doses of sotrovimab, the only monoclonal antibody the state recommends for use against Omicron, and a private allocation available to the indigenous community. ..

“Unfortunately, there isn’t a big impact on the number of cases that can be avoided, but of course, all the cases that can be avoided are good,” said Associate Professor Philip Lagase Wiens. Faculty of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Manitoba.

“The effective supply of sotrovimab is very limited because it is not widely available worldwide,” says Lagacé-Wiens.

Rescue treatment

A total of 122 doses of sotrovimab have been administered since its launch on December 20, according to a Shared Health spokeswoman.

“This is the first real outpatient treatment option we have,” said Dr. Sylvain Lother, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group on COVID Treatment in Manitoba. Lother states that monoclonal antibody therapy should be considered a salvage treatment, not a substitute for vaccination.

The number of patients eligible for sotrovimab is very limited and should be given within 7 days of the onset of symptoms.

Manitoba Shared Health has laid out a group of three specific people who may be offered treatment Notes to healthcare providers Posted on the website from November 20th:

Persons over 40 years of age who have no history of COVID-19 infection and have not been completely vaccinated.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated persons between the ages of 18 and 40 who are in good health, including diabetes, smoking, obesity, heart disease, kidney disease, lung disease, and cancer.

Adults with immunodeficiency, including patients receiving aggressive treatment for solid tumors, patients with some organ transplants, and patients taking many drugs that suppress the immune system.

Qualified patients can be presented with either a positive PCR test or a positive rapid test performed by a medical professional.

Jane Clout received one of 122 doses of sotrovimab between Christmas and New Year. She has been vaccinated three times and is taking immunosuppressive drugs for psoriatic arthritis.

She is fortunate to learn about monoclonal antibodies from a rheumatologist who introduced her to receive treatment.

“It was a fluke to talk to a rheumatologist because it was about my medicine,” Clout said.

By live tweeting her experience, she avoided boredom while sitting with two other patients in the four IV chambers.

“Most of the people who reached out weren’t unvaccinated. It was someone like me who had autoimmunity or underlying health,” Klaut said. rice field.

The treatment is over. No reaction. There is no super power. I have to sit for an hour, but I can say goodbye to the IV pole. https://t.co/gA0VTuTEPG pic.twitter.com / 8obnHKZksc & Mdash;@ forever_stud3nt

Wasted dose over 2k

Sotrovimab was part of the monoclonal antibody therapy provided to the state by the federal government.

Initially, treatment with monoclonal antibodies was about six times higher in Manitoba, but according to Lagacé-Wiens and the state, most doses are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Casilivamb-Imdevimab, which has no effect on Omicron.

“Manitoba did not run out of supplies of casilibimab-imdevimab (about 2,200 doses) because there were not enough individuals seeking treatment at the time. Monoclonal antibody therapy is ideal for certain patients who meet the outlined criteria. This severely limits the amount. The number of people to be treated. ”

“Kashiribimab-Imdebimab is useless [against] It is Omicron and is not used in current epidemiology. ”

Casilibimab and imdevimab were initially recommended for use as a treatment for COVID-19. This is because it has been shown to work against delta mutants that are no longer the predominant strain in the state.

Private number of doses assigned to indigenous peoples

The remaining 268 doses of sotrovimab at the end of Tuesday do not include the manitoba sotrovimab allocation available to the indigenous community.

The state is currently in talks with the Public Health Agency of Canada to obtain an additional supply of sotrovimab.

“The Government of Canada continues to work with state and territory partners to equitably distribute supplies, including responding to additional supply demands,” a Health Canada spokesman said. I am writing by email.

On January 6, pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline announced that it had signed an agreement with the Government of Canada to supply 20,000 doses of sotrovimab in addition to the 10,000 doses acquired by the federal government last fall.

Health Canada approved Sotrovimab for injection On July 30 for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.

Clout’s advice to those who may be eligible is to insist for themselves.

“If people are positive on the test and they are candidates, don’t let it go because it’s a short window,” she said.

Here are the links for those who are wondering about treatment and access methods. Reference: I have received sotrovimab, which has a greater effect on Omicron. https://t.co/5KSSTLv6fE https: // t .co / DBHbMRAAww & Mdash;@ forever_stud3nt

She says she is grateful to have been vaccinated, boosted and treated with monoclonal antibodies.

“I don’t know what would have happened if all of them hadn’t happened,” Clout said. “I’m recovering, almost recovering, and it’s okay, but it wasn’t fun.”

Atwal said the government’s risk mitigation strategy also focuses on strengthening vaccination through additional appointments and staff.

Manitoba is also preparing to use antivirals as a treatment for COVID-19 after being approved by Health Canada.