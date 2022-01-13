NPHCDA: 395 mutant polioviruses recorded in 28 states





According to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), 395 cases of circulating mutant poliovirus type 2 (cMPV2) have been reported in 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). August 25, 2020, Africa Regional Certification Committee for Polio Eradication (ARCC) Officially declares Nigeria and other African countries free Of indigenous wild poliovirus. However, the development of cMPV2 occurs as a result of the child’s immune gap due to the narrow coverage of regular immunity, resulting in the child’s disappearance during an immune campaign. The virus propagates in areas with poor hygiene, open defecation, and inadequate access to clean drinking water. However, these non-wild polioviruses are not as virulent as wild-type polioviruses and have been reported in many other countries. NPHCDA said in a statement on Thursday signed by its executive director Faisal Schuive that attention was focused on media reports claiming new poliovirus outbreaks in some states. “To avoid misunderstandings, no cases of wild poliovirus (WPV) have been reported anywhere in the country since the last case in 2016,” the statement said. “Currently, there are 395 circulating mutant poliovirus type 2 (cMPV2) outbreaks in 27 states and FCTs.” NPHCDA said, “Several polio campaigns and other health programs will be suspended in 2020, and regular immunity interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic will further widen the immune gap and create new outbreaks. , A variant poliovirus that circulates worldwide and within Nigeria. “ “Nigeria has already acquired new tools and resources in collaboration with donors and development partners, helping to stop the outbreak epidemic through a highly powerful outbreak response with the new oral polio vaccine (nOPV2). It has been shown to be targeted. CMPV2. “All 36 states and the FCT have completed at least one nOPV2 outbreak response (OBR). This year, o-5 years old using several other OBR rounds and injectable polio vaccine (IPV). Campaigns to improve mucosal immunity in children are also planned, and efforts to expand the scope of regular immunization beyond pre-COVID values ​​are being stepped up. “NPHCDA ensures that Nigerians continue to carry out surveillance and vaccination campaigns to prevent and contain the domestic import of wild poliovirus by agencies and partners. “We take this opportunity to reiterate the importance of parents and caregivers who bring their children for regular immunity to vaccine-preventable illnesses.”

