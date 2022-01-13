OSU studies identify hemp compounds that may block COVID





In this study, we analyzed a variety of plant compounds to see how well they bind to the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer.

Corvallis, Oregon — A recent study by researchers at Oregon State University found that certain hemp compounds could prevent the causative coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) — According to it, it enters human cells Press release From college. Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University also contributed to this study and were published in the Journal of Natural Products on Tuesday. Hemp is a type of cannabis plant cultivated to minimize the concentration of THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and is instead used in other commercial products such as textiles, cosmetics and foods. .. Researchers have found that two compounds in hemp (cannabidiolic acid and cannabidiol acid) bind to the peplomer protein that the virus uses to invade human cells, preventing the virus from infecting humans. I have discovered that there is a possibility of doing so. According to a news release, the study uses a high-volume septectomy-based screening technique developed at OSU to look at a variety of plant-derived compounds used as dietary supplements such as red clover, wild yam, hops, and licorice. I analyzed it. The compounds were ranked by their affinity for binding to peplomer, with two hemp-derived acids at the top. Related: No, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill treatment is not a vaccine alternative “These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and many hemp extracts,” said Principal Investigator Richard Van Bremen in a statement. “They have a good safety profile for humans, not regulatory substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.” Compounds are precursors to better-known hemp-derived substances such as CBD and CBG, but according to van Breemen, they are not usually found in hemp products. He added that more research is needed to find the right dose for human consumption. Smoking cannabis does not provide protection from the virus that causes COVID-19. “The benefits of preventing viral infections of cells must come from cannabinoid acids, which are heat-sensitive and should not be smoked, or they are converted to CBD, etc.,” van Breemen said. increase. “Then, it has no effect on the antiviral effect.” Related: Pfizer says the COVID pill is effective against Omicrons variants The study tested the efficacy of the compound against the original, alpha, and beta strains of SARS-CoV-2, but not recent variants such as Delta and Omicron, according to a news release. .. “I think the compounds in hemp are not a pandemic answer, but part of the solution,” said Van Bremen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/osu-study-hemp-compounds-block-coronavirus/283-456392dc-8006-4e3f-8a88-71cdd5e460d1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos