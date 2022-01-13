Health
Omicron surge affects hospitalization and school safety
In the United States, more and more children are testing for coronavirus as they set records for cases and hospitalizations. The latest wave of virus is mainly caused by Omicron mutants. Studies suggest that this variant causes less severe illnesses, but is more contagious. Even with the new variants, children are much less likely to be hospitalized or die of COVID-19 than adults.
David Buchholtz, a professor of pediatrics at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center, said:
Vaccination further reduces the risk of serious illness, and children over the age of 5 are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Children 12 years and older are eligible for booster shots if at least 5 months have passed since the second dose.
Looking for a vaccine or booster? Go to Vaccines.gov..
Children are more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than older people, the most vaccinated age group, but lower than most other adults.
Jason Salemi, a professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida, said:
The kids made more 7 million COVID-19 cases Since the pandemic started.America has seen more 60 million cases in total..
More children are in the hospital with COVID-19 The best ever..
“Omicron is known to cause mild illness, but it still infects so many people, including children, so children with chronic or comorbidities are bound to get infected,” Wilson, a family doctor. County Health Officer Jennifer Bacani McKenney said. In Fredonia, Kansas. “Then they will go to the hospital because of COVID, or because COVID caused them to worsen their chronic condition.”
A Research by the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionWhen we examined the hospitalization of children with COVID-19 last fall, it was determined that two-thirds of the patients were in an underlying condition.hospital Report A similar proportion of children hospitalized during the Omicron wave has a fundamental condition.
So far, this surge seems to be causing less severe illnesses than the Delta type, Colombian pediatric professor Buchholtz said. “Children who are hospitalized are less ill and have croup-like symptoms as opposed to pneumonia.”
Of the more than 840,000 people who died of COVID-19 in the United States About 1,000 were children.. Death is not a common consequence for children infected with COVID-19. Children with underlying illness are at greater risk.
“We expect the number of cases to continue to increase over the next 1-3 weeks in many parts of the United States,” said Salemi, a professor of epidemiology in the United States. “We’re just out of a holiday gathering and the kids are back in the school they absolutely need.” Given the “amazing number of new infections” for kids every day, Salemi is up to date. We expect to see more children hospitalized with COVID-19 in a week.
According to experts, masks, social distance and vaccination are some of the most reliable ways to protect your child from COVID-19. Large-scale tests at school Minimize the impact of the outbreak..
A USA TODAY analysis In November, most states found that COVID-19 for children and adults grew faster following the beginning of school, but banned schools from imposing mask obligations and districts. School influences tended to be more pronounced where they were given the ability to choose.
Looking for a kids mask? Here is the place to find the best
Photo illustration by Veronica Bravo.
Jennifer Portman, Erin Richards, and Chrissie Thompson contributed to this report.
Published
Has been updated
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/graphics/2022/01/13/covid-19-kids-cases-deaths-and-hospitalization-omcrion-data-charts/9118848002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]