Omicron surge affects hospitalization and school safety

In the United States, more and more children are testing for coronavirus as they set records for cases and hospitalizations. The latest wave of virus is mainly caused by Omicron mutants. Studies suggest that this variant causes less severe illnesses, but is more contagious. Even with the new variants, children are much less likely to be hospitalized or die of COVID-19 than adults.

David Buchholtz, a professor of pediatrics at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center, said:

Vaccination further reduces the risk of serious illness, and children over the age of 5 are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Children 12 years and older are eligible for booster shots if at least 5 months have passed since the second dose.

Looking for a vaccine or booster? Go to Vaccines.gov..

Children are more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than older people, the most vaccinated age group, but lower than most other adults.

Jason Salemi, a professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida, said:

The kids made more 7 million COVID-19 cases Since the pandemic started.America has seen more 60 million cases in total..

More children are in the hospital with COVID-19 The best ever..

“Omicron is known to cause mild illness, but it still infects so many people, including children, so children with chronic or comorbidities are bound to get infected,” Wilson, a family doctor. County Health Officer Jennifer Bacani McKenney said. In Fredonia, Kansas. “Then they will go to the hospital because of COVID, or because COVID caused them to worsen their chronic condition.”

A Research by the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionWhen we examined the hospitalization of children with COVID-19 last fall, it was determined that two-thirds of the patients were in an underlying condition.hospital Report A similar proportion of children hospitalized during the Omicron wave has a fundamental condition.

So far, this surge seems to be causing less severe illnesses than the Delta type, Colombian pediatric professor Buchholtz said. “Children who are hospitalized are less ill and have croup-like symptoms as opposed to pneumonia.”

Of the more than 840,000 people who died of COVID-19 in the United States About 1,000 were children.. Death is not a common consequence for children infected with COVID-19. Children with underlying illness are at greater risk.

“We expect the number of cases to continue to increase over the next 1-3 weeks in many parts of the United States,” said Salemi, a professor of epidemiology in the United States. “We’re just out of a holiday gathering and the kids are back in the school they absolutely need.” Given the “amazing number of new infections” for kids every day, Salemi is up to date. We expect to see more children hospitalized with COVID-19 in a week.

According to experts, masks, social distance and vaccination are some of the most reliable ways to protect your child from COVID-19. Large-scale tests at school Minimize the impact of the outbreak..

A USA TODAY analysis In November, most states found that COVID-19 for children and adults grew faster following the beginning of school, but banned schools from imposing mask obligations and districts. School influences tended to be more pronounced where they were given the ability to choose.

Looking for a kids mask? Here is the place to find the best

Photo illustration by Veronica Bravo.

Jennifer Portman, Erin Richards, and Chrissie Thompson contributed to this report.