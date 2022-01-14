It’s too early to call the fourth COVID vaccine: Cheng

Some scientists warned of this move and feared that too many shots in a short period of time could actually impair the body’s ability to fight the COVID-19 virus by causing immune system fatigue. Did. European Union drug regulators have also raised questions, arguing that there is currently no evidence to support a fourth dose approach. Professor Chen said data from Israel on the effectiveness of the fourth dose to the elderly and healthcare professionals will be important in the coming months, and a panel of experts will decide if such measures are needed in Australia. Said to form. Fiona Russell, a vaccine expert and epidemiologist at the University of Melbourne, said it was too early to consider a fourth dose, and that three doses were about 90% effective in preventing serious illness caused by Omicron. Said that there is evidence to suggest. “Over time, we can see what happens with weakened immunity, but for now, this shouldn’t be taken into account,” she said.

Instead, Professor Russell gives booster shots for senior caregivers who are at greatest risk of severe illness after the booster program for the elderly has dramatically slowed during the Christmas / New Year break prior to the explosion. Of infectious diseases, he said that speeding up should be a priority. “This is absolutely important,” she said. On Christmas Eve, the interval between the second and third vaccinations As Omicron spread, it was shortened from 5 months to 4 months in Australia. Tony Cunningham, director of the Center for Virus Research at the University of Sydney and one of the country’s leading vaccine experts, said that concerns about organ transplant recipients have increased and blood cancer patients are poorly responsive to vaccines. Said that people with immunodeficiency may need a fifth dose. .. There are early suggestions that even after the third dose, the defense against the virus drops rapidly.

“It’s certainly possible that a fifth booster may be needed for a group with weakened immunity,” said Professor Cunningham. Some experts have signaled that people over the age of 60 need a winter booster. The majority of them receive boosters at the beginning of the year. Loading Professor Cunningham said very early Israeli data showed that older people may need winter boosters, but much more evidence is needed. “Currently, there are too many unanswered questions about the long-term protection of the third dose,” he said.

But as Omicron furious, the next variant awaits, he said, and the vaccine must be prepared accordingly. “People who say this is the last variant we’re trying to get are unwise,” said Professor Cunningham. Paul Griffin, an infectious disease expert who is the lead investigator in seven COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, is not convinced that winter booster immunity is needed in Australia. “It’s becoming more and more visible that protection with a single booster shot is sufficient for Omicron,” he said. Like Professor Chen, he said that if another vaccine avoidance variant emerged, this could change quickly.

Also, if Omicron’s cases continue to grow exponentially in Australia, mutant-specific vaccines may be needed to delay infection, Russell said. Loading “Our current vaccines are known to be good for serious illnesses, but not so good for infections. If you still have a large number of infections after a few months, This needs to be taken into account, “she said. “Omicron may come and go quickly, but it never disappears.” In the future, Professor Griffin predicts that shots of a combination of coronavirus and flu will be used to protect Australians.Some studies Under test Safety and efficacy of combining vaccines. Moderna is one of several pharmaceutical companies developing a single vaccine that combines boost immunization against COVID-19 with influenza vaccination.