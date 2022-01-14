COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota exceeded 1,600

Hospitalization with COVID-19 in Minnesota increased to 1,616 on Thursday, but the decline in the number of patients in the intensive care unit continues to be a promising sign of the latest pandemic Omicron wave.

Non-ICU hospitalizations increased by 34% in January, reaching the highest total in Minnesota since December 2, 2020. However, Thursday’s 260 ICU cases fell 13% from the beginning of this month. State health leaders encourage people to continue to be vaccinated with COVID-19, wear masks, reduce infections, and take other steps to avoid overwhelming hospital capacity. ..

The rapidly prevailing variant of the Omicron coronavirus has produced record pandemic numbers in Minnesota. This had a positive diagnostic test rate of 21.6% for the week leading up to January 6. The pandemic totals more than 1.1 million infections and 10,971 deaths.

While more than 80% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths are related to the elderly, Friday’s report included three people in their thirties.

Governor Tim Walz said Minnesota was probably in the “worst case”, but the latest pandemic wave hasn’t peaked yet. Modeling predictions are unclear, but in other states and countries, Omicron spreads rapidly, but the incidence of serious illness is low and there are signs that it will peak soon, he added. ..

After visiting the Mall of America COVID-19 vaccine site, Waltz said, “My hope is evidence to support this, and once it starts to fall, it goes down as fast as I saw it go up. I will start to do it. ” “If that happens, that’s really good news.”

Hospitals have reached or nearly reached capacity with more flu combined with COVID-19 than last winter. Minnesota reported 418 flu hospitalizations so far this season on Thursday, compared to 35 flu last season.

Minnesota Nurses Association leaders thank the state’s $ 40 million temporary plan to bring in 350 contact nurses and other health care providers over the next two months on Thursday, but at the hospital. He said there was a need for a long-term fix to the problem of nurse staffing.

Kelly Anaas, an intensive care nurse at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, said she was waiting for a patient who couldn’t be staffed at her hospital because so many colleagues were infected with COVID-19 and were ill. Said there is an open bed.

“Last month, there wasn’t that day … If it’s just a four-hour stint, I’ll get a text or email asking if I’m willing to come in to show us a little bit of this update. No. The surge that the tail of Delta and Omicron brought us. “

The case of COVID-19 in the ICU “continues to be the most ill patient we have ever treated,” she added.

Omicron waves have also expanded resources in other Minnesota states as COVID-19 testing has risen to its highest level since December 2020. Friday’s St. Cloud-based Centra Care is demand and declining test supply.

The system encouraged Minnesota to make a reservation on a free state site or buy a test at home without paying attention to it, or before a group visit or trip.

The proportion of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota requiring intensive care dropped to 16% on Thursday. Health officials expect this to be a sign that Omicron reduces the incidence of serious illness.

Other states distinguish hospital data by patients admitted primarily with COVID-19 and patients with infectious diseases secondary to medical concerns requiring hospital care.

Iowa reports that COVID-19 is a secondary diagnosis of 36% of 871 patients hospitalized for coronavirus infection. This is an increase from 25% at the beginning of December.

Separating the role of COVID-19 in hospitalization can be difficult, said Dr. Carolyn O’Grand, Chief Medical Officer of North Memorial Health, which operates hospitals in Robbinsdale and Maple Grove. She called COVID-19 a “great masquerade”. It is capable of causing illness on its own and exacerbating many other types of health problems.

“People have fundamental problems, so heart problems and COPD, and so on,” she said. “Did COVID make them worse? That’s a part we don’t know. Were they at risk? [for hospitalization] And COVID pushed them out of the edge. The answer is probably yes, it was COVID. “

However, the outcome was better for patients who were completely vaccinated with COVID-19, and Ogland recommended that people seek initial doses and boosters.

Minnesota ranks second among the states where more than half of fully vaccinated residents are boosted, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, more than 4 million people in Minnesota over the age of 5 receive at least the first dose of the vaccine. This represents 77% of the eligible population.