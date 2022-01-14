NJ reports 20,624 COVID cases and 106 deaths. Hospitalization will decrease again.

Friday New Jersey reported an additional 106 confirmed COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) The number of deaths and 20,624 people confirmed positive tests, but hospitalization for coronavirus increased for nearly a month and then decreased for the second consecutive day.

The update will take place the day after the government. Phil Murphy He said he hopes that the recent surge in control of the state is beginning to show signs of decline.

“We have to admit that this can never be zero,” Murphy told reporters about the pandemic Thursday. “At some point, like the flu, we need to understand that this is a transition from a pandemic to endemic, and even if it’s still in the midst of us, how normal we are. We need to understand if there is. Unfortunately, we are not there yet. But I hope God is pleased and we will get there sooner or later. “

The seven-day average for newly confirmed positive test states fell to 22,824 on Friday, down 17% from a week ago, but still up 494% from a month ago. The average has dropped from a week ago for the third consecutive day.

As of Wednesday night, there were 5,835 people admitted to 71 hospitals in the state with suspected cases of coronavirus.

The state-wide infection rate for Friday in New Jersey was 1.21, down from 1.29 on Thursday and 1.35 on Wednesday. The state saw a recent high of 1.92 on January 1st. A rate above 1 indicates that the pandemic is still expanding. If the incidence is 1, it means that the incidence is flat at the current number.

But Murphy said Thursday that state-wide positive rates remain “surprisingly high.” The percentage of tests conducted on Saturday, the latest available day, was 32.54%. In other words, one in three people who asked for the test gave a positive result. It is more than 30% from Christmas day. In New Jersey, the positive rate has not remained around 30% since April 2020, when there was a shortage of tests.

The latest rise in cases comes from more people being tested than ever before. The state on Thursday also reported 3,313 possible cases from rapid antigen testing in the medical setting. Authorities have pointed out that the current extent of occurrence is likely to be underestimated because the results of home antigen testing have not been reported to the state.

Deaths from coronavirus are also increasing. The surge in deaths tends to continue after 2 weeks after the surge in cases. Thursday is the fourth consecutive day New Jersey has announced the deaths of more than 100 people. The state reported 887 confirmed deaths this month.

Authorities emphasize that daily death reports do not reflect deaths that have occurred in the last 24 hours and that reports may be delayed by days or weeks as deaths are being investigated and certified. Recent winter vacations can contribute to these delays in reporting.

All 21 counties in New Jersey are listed as “high” in coronavirus infection rates. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Authorities recommend that all people in high-incidence counties wear masks in public indoor areas, regardless of vaccination status.

hospitalization

As of Wednesday night, 5,835 coronavirus patients were hospitalized across 71 state hospitals, a decrease of 98 from the previous night. During the same 24 hours, 869 people were discharged.

Of the hospitalized people, 896 were in the intensive care unit (11 less than the night before) and 524 were on ventilator (23 less).

State health commissioner Judith Persicily said on Monday that about half of the recently admitted cases in confirmed cases were admitted with COVID-19 as the predominant condition. She said the rest had COVID-19 and other coexisting medical conditions.

This is because some critics are wondering Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations nationwide People who are admitted to the hospital unrelated and test positive for the virus, resulting in a surge in numbers.

However, Persichilli said that even in people where COVID-19 is not recognized as the main reason, the virus becomes “a contributor or comorbidity that may or may not exacerbate the primary diagnosis.” Stated.

Total number

New Jersey, an early coronavirus hotspot, reported 29,959 deaths (27,090 confirmed deaths and an estimated 2,869 deaths) over the 22 months since the pandemic began here. ..

Have state The fourth highest number of deaths from coronavirus per capita According to The New York Times, it is behind Mississippi, Arizona, and Alabama in the United States.

New Jersey reported a total of 1,694,553 confirmed cases out of more than 16.9 million PCR tests performed since the state’s first case was announced on March 4, 2020.

Vaccination number

Of the 8.6 million people living, working and studying in New Jersey, more than 6.5 million have been fully vaccinated, and more than 7.4 million have been vaccinated for the first time since the vaccine was launched on December 15, 2020. I have received it.

Of the 4.95 million people in New Jersey who are eligible for boosters, more than 2.5 million are boosted.

Murphy says the state has a shortage of boosters, and authorities will focus on increasing them in the coming weeks.

People over the age of 16 in the United States who received a second dose of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least five months ago are eligible for booster shots. People over the age of 16 who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson are also eligible for booster immunization two months after a single shot. In most cases, the CDC states: Pfizer and Modana boosters are recommended..

The state does not issue a daily breakdown of vaccine status for those who test positive for the virus, those who have been hospitalized, or those who have died from the virus.

In the week ending December 26, there were 31,334 groundbreaking cases out of a total of 101,000 positive tests. In these cases, 4 out of a total of 2,640 people were hospitalized during the week, and 5 out of 146 deaths died.

As of December 26, a total of 128,172 breakthrough cases were reported in New Jersey among fully vaccinated people, leading to 1,687 hospitalizations and 448 deaths. Is a small percentage of all cases.

Authorities say that vaccinated people are less likely to be infected with the virus and much less likely to develop life-threatening cases. However, the effectiveness of vaccination diminishes over time, so authorities are calling on more people to get booster shots.

School and nursing home numbers

The case continues Rising among New Jersey school staff and studentsAccording to the Ministry of Health number, which tracks the infection regardless of where it occurred.

In the week ending January 2, only half of the schools reported data, and an additional 28,399 confirmed cases were reported between staff (8,380) and students (20,019).

Since the beginning of the school year, 71,029 students and 21,014 school staff have been infected with COVID-19, but more than two-thirds of school districts do not report data in any week in the state.

The state provides total cases of students and staff, apart from what is considered an in-school infection. It is narrowly defined as three or more cases linked by contact tracing. A total of 388 outbreaks have been reported in New Jersey, including 2,255 students and staff.

According to the state, at least 8,854 deaths from COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. State data.. The latest data show that 550 facilities experienced active outbreaks, with 8,566 current residents and 11,358 staff.

Global number

As of Friday, more than 320.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins UniversityThe virus has killed more than 5.52 million people. The United States reports the highest number of cases (more than 64.1 million) and deaths (more than 846,600) in any country.

More than 9.57 billion vaccines have been administered worldwide.

