COVID-19 may cause more preterm births and perinatal mortality in unvaccinated pregnant women







Source / Disclosure

Disclosure:

A stock report that received research grants paid to the Asher Institute from Wellcome Trust, Scotland’s Chief Scientist Office, National Institutes of Health, and Tommy’s. Sheikh reports that he plays an unpaid role as a member of the Scottish Government’s COVID-19 Advisory Group, the New Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group, and AstraZeneca’s Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia Advisory Group. See Surveys for disclosure of relevant financial information for all other authors.



Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Women infected with COVID-19 in late pregnancy are more likely to have complications than women who develop early pregnancy or who do not develop it at all, according to a study published in. Nature medicine.. Preterm birth, stillbirth, and neonatal death were more common among women infected with the virus 28 days before the date of birth, the researchers said. Most complications occurred in unvaccinated females. Stock SJ and others Nature Medicine. 2022; doi: 10.1038 / s41591-021-0166-2.

“Our data is Vaccination during pregnancy It does not increase the risk of complications during pregnancy, but it does increase COVID-19. ” Sarah Stock, MD, PhD, Readers on maternal and fetal health at the University of Edinburgh Asher Institute, and Honorary Consultants and Subspecialists in Maternal and Fetal Medicine said in a press release. Sarah Stock “COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is important to protect women and babies from the preventable and life-threatening complications of COVID-19,” said Stock, who is also an obstetrician’s consultant. Researchers have collected data from the Scottish Pregnant COVID-19 Database, including 87,694 women who have become pregnant in Scotland since the first COVID-19 vaccine was provided between December 2020 and October 2021. I analyzed it. While 77.4% of the general female population aged 18-44 years was fully vaccinated in October 2021, only 32.3% of women who gave birth in October 2021 were fully vaccinated. Since Scotland began providing the COVID-19 vaccine, 4,950 cases of COVID-19 have occurred during pregnancy, with 77.4% (95% CI, 76.2-78.6) of these cases occurring in unvaccinated females. , 11.5% (95% CI, 10.6). 12.4) 11.1% (95% CI, 10.3-12) of partially vaccinated females and fully vaccinated females. Expansion Perinatal mortality Infants born within 28 days of the mother’s onset of COVID-19 were 22.6 per 1,000 live births (95% CI, 12.9-38.5). All deaths occurred among babies born to mothers who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of infection. In addition, 16.6% (95% CI, 13.7-19.8) of babies born within 28 days of the mother’s onset of COVID-19 gave birth more than 3 weeks before the due date. Preterm birth rates for babies born to women with no confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy were 7.9% (95% CI, 7.7-8.1). The background perinatal mortality rate in Scotland during the study period was 5.6 deaths per 1,000 live births (95% CI, 5.1-6.2) and the preterm birth rate was 8% (95% CI, 7.8-8.1). was. The researchers said it was impossible to determine if the virus contributed to these deaths or preterm births because detailed clinical records of individual females were not accessible. However, perinatal mortality and preterm birth rates for women within 28 days of vaccination were similar to background rates — 4.3 (95% CI, 2.9-6.4) and 8.2% (95% CI, 7) per 1,000 people. -9.6), respectively. The researchers also noted that 98% (95% CI, 92.5-99.7) of pregnant COVID-19 women admitted to critical care were unvaccinated. Aziz Seek “Pregnant women take much less vaccine than non-pregnant women of the same age in Scotland,” the author said. Aziz Seek, Master, Doctor of Medicine, The director of the Asher Institute said in a press release. “As the number of cases of Omicron continues to grow, I highly recommend that all pregnant women accept vaccination or booster immunization, which will help protect them and their foetations.” Sheikh said. reference:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/womens-health-ob-gyn/20220114/covid19-may-cause-more-preterm-births-perinatal-deaths-in-unvaccinated-pregnant-women The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos