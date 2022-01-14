Unvaccinated pregnant people are at increased risk of COVID complications and neonatal death

Unvaccinated pregnant women infected with COVID-19 have a much higher risk of complications from illness and death in their babies than vaccinated pregnant women, according to a new study in Scotland.

Author of population-level studies, Published Thursday at Nature MedicineWe examined data from all pregnant people throughout Scotland from December 2020 to October 2021. This included information on the status and infection of COVID-19 vaccination. Almost all pregnant women in need of COVID-19 paramedics (102 out of 104 in total) were not vaccinated. There were a total of more than 450 fetal and neonatal deaths consistent with COVID-19 — all among unvaccinated mothers.

“Vaccination during pregnancy is the safest and most effective way for pregnant women to protect themselves and their babies,” said the author of a study that is an obstetrician and maternal and fetal medicine expert at the University of Edinburgh. Sarastock says. “This advice should be addressed to partners, parents, grandparents and friends.”

Perinatal mortality prolongation (measured infant mortality from 28 weeks gestation to approximately 1 month after birth) is 22 per 1,000 live births of pregnant women diagnosed with COVID-19 within 1 month of birth. It was a strong man. This is much higher than the perinatal mortality rate in the Scottish background during the pandemic of more than 5 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Vaccination remains an important difference. With the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, 77% of infections in pregnant people were in unvaccinated people. Pregnant people who were vaccinated during pregnancy had significantly lower perinatal mortality rates, just over 4 per 1,000 live births.

Over 130,000 people were pregnant in Scotland during the study period, which began shortly before the vaccine was generally distributed. By October 2021, only 32% of those who gave birth that month were vaccinated. Vaccination rates for pregnant people in the United States were similar at the time — 33% — in the New Year, rising to over 41%, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. In both Scotland and the United States, these rates are well below the vaccination rates of the general population.

Kjersti Aagaard, Physician and Researcher at Baylor College of Medicine’s Obstetrics and Gynecology Department, said: He was not involved in the study in Houston, Texas. “If you are pregnant, the only best decision you can make is to be fully vaccinated.”

Pregnancy increases the risk of complications in patients with COVID-19, but does not make them more susceptible to the virus, according to researchers. Infections in pregnant people in this study were evenly distributed throughout gestation, but the risk of complications increased with gestation. Hospitalization of pregnant people increased from less than 7% of COVID-19-infected patients in the first trimester to more than 33% of patients infected with the third trimester. Pregnant women infected with SARS-CoV-2 early in pregnancy were not admitted to the critical care because of complications of COVID-19, but more than 4% of them in late pregnancy.

Researchers cannot always distinguish between hospitalization for COVID-19 and hospitalization for other problems that occur at the same time as COVID-19 infection. This study also does not include insights into how Omicron variants affect pregnancy. This is part of the problem in the study of COVID-19, experts say: By the time we get one insight, things are already changing.

“The plane is already flying and we’re trying to find a way to rebuild it,” said Yalda Afshar, a maternal and fetal medicine researcher and doctor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Small or non-representative the study Previously, he pointed out that pregnant women infected with SARS-CoV-2 are at high risk. However, experts praised Scotland’s work on long-term population-level design. Such studies are not possible in the United States due to the lack of a central electronic medical system to retrieve medical records, Argard said. Even the CDC Tracking data COVID-19 and pregnancy come from networks where state and local health departments must choose to participate.

The data for the study Scottish Pregnant COVID-19 The study will continue to track everyone who became pregnant or became pregnant after March 1, 2020. Researchers want to continue to analyze data, especially confounding factors such as socio-economic and demographic conditions.

In the case of Aagaard, the results of this study emphasize that pregnant people are an important population when looking at COVID-19 and other illnesses. She suspects that if pregnant people were included in clinical trials, she could have sent more messages about the importance of vaccines. From the beginning..

“To love Pete, pregnant people need to be included in the vaccine test,” she said. “Therefore, you don’t have to guess the best answer and then look back at the year’s data to determine if you’ve done anything wrong.”

This article has been duplicated with the permission of STAT. It was first published on January 13, 2021.