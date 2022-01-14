New Orleans City Distributing Counterfeit N95 Masks in a Freebie Program





At the end of last month, the city of New Orleans began distributing what is known as the N95 mask — Considered the most commonly available face cover to protect against COVID-19 — Open to the public at the New Orleans Public Library branch. However, Lens found that at least some of the free N95 masks distributed by the city were counterfeit. The mask is labeled “N95s”. Public service announcements, The city said they were N95. However, the masks available as free gifts do not have the required approval from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health or NIOSH, the federal agency responsible for certification of personal protective equipment. Masks sold as N95 without NIOSH approval are counterfeit products. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. N95 masks have a much higher degree of protection against COVID infections, especially than surgical masks and cloth masks. Recent Omicron Variant Of the virus. The mask is supposed to remove 95% of the suspended particles. According to a statement belonging to the City Health Department, masks distributed by the city provide protection from viruses even without NIOSH approval. “It is true that many N95 currently in circulation in the United States have not been approved by NIOSH. Masks are still protected, but may not meet the strict standards set by NIOSH for N95. There is. When choosing a mask, everyone needs to assess their level of comfort and the need for protection. Current CDC guidance specifies the type and level of mask for the general public. Is not.” The statement also stated that Musk was donated to the city by Bank of America “early in the pandemic.” Lens could not find an official donation from the bank in the city’s online purchase database. And the mayor’s office did not provide a record of donations. Bank of America did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday. The city began distributing free “N95 masks” at several public library locations on December 28, as Omicron variants were causing record cases. “”[The New Orleans Health Department] It is highly recommended to use high quality masks such as surgical masks, N95, KN95 to prevent the spread of this disease, “the city said in a press release on December 28. It is unknown if all masks distributed after that are not genuine. Only the counterfeit N95 was available in the library’s main building on Friday. A city worker who asked not to disclose his name told Lens that the city was handing out masks of the same brand throughout the prize. There are several masks Easy-to-understand signs Being forged. Perhaps the most obvious sign is that the mask just says “N95” without any additional information. The actual NIOSH-approved N95 should have some additional markers, such as the manufacturer’s name, “NIOSH” in bold capital letters, and the specific “TC” approval number for the product. According to the CDC, the masks distributed by the city also have ear loops, but the NIOSH-approved N95 only has a strap on the back of the head. For more information on how to find counterfeit masks CDC website.. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thelensnola.org/2022/01/14/city-of-new-orleans-distributing-counterfeit-n95-masks-in-giveaway-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos