Covid-19: When it comes, Taranaki can have more than 120 cases of Omicron per day
If Omicron steps into the area, Taranaki health officials could face more than 120 incidents a day.
This is one of three scenarios that the Taranaki Local Health Commission is working on when planning the arrival of the rapidly growing Covid-19 variant in other parts of the world.
This week, New South Wales peaked with more than 90,000 cases, and New Zealand continues to wait until it arrives on this side of Tasman.
The Ministry of Health has stated that the wait game will not last long and predicts that Omicron will escape quarantine and overtake Delta to become the dominant variant in Auckland in two to four weeks.
Omicron is shaped to be less dangerous to human health than Delta, but it has the real potential to seriously disrupt daily life by keeping people away from work while imposing greater demands on the supply chain. It’s hidden.
Overseas, everything from televisions to health supplies to groceries is in short supply.
read more:
* Covid-19: According to Danish officials, Omicron “may lift us out of the pandemic.”
* Actual UK data suggests that Omicron is less likely to send people to hospitals than Delta.
* Covid-19: Five new Omicron cases in MIQ, 56 hospitalized
Rosemary Clements, Covid-19’s general manager of response, said he is planning three scenarios in Taranaki.
The first is an area that handles up to 24 cases per day, the second is 25-120 cases per day, and the last is the area that handles more than 120 cases per day.
“Initially, both Omicron and Delta strains could spread simultaneously in the region,” Clements said.
“Currently, the variant of Omicron is unknown, but the goal is to flatten the curve. From the experience of Australia and other countries, Omicron is more infectious than the Delta strain, but can cause serious illness. You can see that is low. “
Nevertheless, the enormous amount of predicted cases can have a “significant impact” on Taranaki’s medical services.
The Taranaki DHB response also hopes to adopt a collaborative approach with Maori and primary healthcare providers to increase the number of testing centers and make rapid allergen testing more accessible so that people can manage themselves. It was done.
According to Brett O’Reilly, Employer and CEO of Manufacturers, rapid testing is essential to opening New Zealand to business and avoiding large absenteeism.
“Unfortunately, the epidemic of this new, more virulent strain is inevitable, and unless staff can be tested quickly, easily, and cost-effectively, companies will make effective plans to continue their business. That’s impossible, “he said.
Meanwhile, the Taranaki people will continue to be encouraged to take booster shots.
As of Friday, 91% of the 102,000 people eligible for Taranaki received two doses, 94% received the first dose, and 11,608 booster shots.
There were no new cases of Covid in Taranaki on Friday.
New developments of the vaccine will also be seen on Monday. This time it is for 5 to 11 years old. Booster shots will also be available to those who received a second vaccination at least four months ago.
Clements said their priority was to ensure equitable access to vaccines. To that end, DHB worked closely with Maori healthcare providers Ngaruahine, Ngāti Ruanui and Tui Ora to schedule a pop-up clinic with lower vaccination rates than desired.
“We will adopt the Fernauora approach at these clinics, which means that anyone who is vaccinated, especially family groups, is welcome.
Pharmacies and GPs also provide pediatric vaccinations, the latter expected to be the choice of many parents of infants.
In the meantime, people are being asked by the Ministry of Health to make a list of important health information such as everyone’s name, age, NHI number, medical condition, and regular dosing. Include emergency contact information (GP, support agency, close relatives).
In addition, stock up on essentials, prepare a rich “wellness kit” with face covers, gloves, hand sanitizers, tissues, garbage bags, cleaning supplies, and have medicines to improve Covid’s symptoms at hand. recommend to. Paracetamol and ibuprofen throat lozenges, ice blocks, electrolytes, and steam rubs.
