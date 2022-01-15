Experts criticize the CDC report on COVID-19 and the risk of diabetes in children

AC DC Report Children infected with SARS-CoV-2 2.5 times You are more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes.

However, experts had problems with how the analysis was organized.

Still, some pediatricians say it’s worth investigating the findings further. Many pediatricians and public health professionals have criticized a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggesting that COVID-19 may increase the risk of developing diabetes in children. The Report , Published on January 7, for children with SARS-CoV-2 infection 2.5 times You are more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes. In response to the report, some public health professionals have researched limit: The analysis did not consider childhood obesity, other underlying illnesses, dosing, race, ethnicity, and all types of diabetes were pooled together. Still, some pediatricians say that inconclusive findings are worth further investigation. In pediatric hospitals, an increasing number of children with newly developed diabetes have recently or now been infected with COVID-19, and some diabetic children infected with the coronavirus have severe complications requiring hospitalization. Some people are experiencing illness. In addition, other viral infections are associated with the development of diabetes. What that means for COVID-19 needs to be studied months to years ahead. “For me, this report underscores the need for prospective and quality longitudinal studies of the effects of COVID-19 on children and the development of diabetes.” Dr. Jennis Wong, A pediatric endocrinologist at the University of California, San Francisco.

Wong said he couldn’t answer at this time, and it’s too early to say that children who test positive for COVID-19 are at risk of diabetes. Dr. Sarah D. CollathersAn associate professor of endocrinology at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital states that the CDC study is an observational report of health claim data, not an explanation for the cause. According to Wong, the report considers other health conditions, drugs that can raise blood sugar levels, race and ethnicity, obesity, and other social determinants of health that contribute to diabetes. did not. These factors can affect the risk of children with coronavirus and diabetes. Other viral diseases It is associated with newly developed type 1 diabetes through a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental triggers. “In general, it is still unclear whether a viral infection causes diabetes in children, but it is believed that it can” cause “the process of type 1 diabetes in people who may already be susceptible.” Wong said. Viral infection It can cause health by damaging the cells that produce insulin. Researchers need to investigate all factors that may contribute to the development of diabetes, including environmental triggers such as viral infections, genetics, and the immune system. In the meantime, Corathers advises parents to be aware of the new symptoms of diabetes in their children: thirst and increased urination, and unintentional weight loss.

According to Corathers, children’s hospitals around the world have recently seen an increasing number of children with current or recent coronavirus infections with type 1 diabetes. A Recent reports Romania reported a 16.9% increase in the diagnosis of type 1 diabetes between 2019 and 2020. According to Wong, the number of diagnoses of type 2 diabetes in children is increasing in children’s hospitals. This “is likely related to behavioral changes, weight gain, and other stressors that occurred during the pandemic,” Wong said, saying the report does not distinguish this from COVID-19. Stated.

Wong says that many viral illnesses, especially those that cause fever, can lead to changes in blood sugar levels in diabetics. If the infection interferes with the insulin needs of diabetic children, they can develop diabetic ketoacidosis, which requires hospitalization. According to Wong, this is Common side effects A child with type 1 diabetes who develops COVID-19. However, the long-term effects of COVID-19 on diabetic children are unknown. “We advise families to carefully monitor their blood glucose levels for any illness, and some may need to adjust their insulin doses during this period,” Wong said. rice field.