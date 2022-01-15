Health
Experts criticize the CDC report on COVID-19 and the risk of diabetes in children
- AC DC
ReportChildren infected with SARS-CoV-2 2.5 times You are more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes.
- However, experts had problems with how the analysis was organized.
- Still, some pediatricians say it’s worth investigating the findings further.
Many pediatricians and public health professionals have criticized a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggesting that COVID-19 may increase the risk of developing diabetes in children.
The
In response to the report, some public health professionals have researched limit: The analysis did not consider childhood obesity, other underlying illnesses, dosing, race, ethnicity, and all types of diabetes were pooled together.
Still, some pediatricians say that inconclusive findings are worth further investigation.
In pediatric hospitals, an increasing number of children with newly developed diabetes have recently or now been infected with COVID-19, and some diabetic children infected with the coronavirus have severe complications requiring hospitalization. Some people are experiencing illness.
In addition, other viral infections are associated with the development of diabetes. What that means for COVID-19 needs to be studied months to years ahead.
“For me, this report underscores the need for prospective and quality longitudinal studies of the effects of COVID-19 on children and the development of diabetes.” Dr. Jennis Wong, A pediatric endocrinologist at the University of California, San Francisco.
Wong said he couldn’t answer at this time, and it’s too early to say that children who test positive for COVID-19 are at risk of diabetes.
Dr. Sarah D. CollathersAn associate professor of endocrinology at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital states that the CDC study is an observational report of health claim data, not an explanation for the cause.
According to Wong, the report considers other health conditions, drugs that can raise blood sugar levels, race and ethnicity, obesity, and other social determinants of health that contribute to diabetes. did not. These factors can affect the risk of children with coronavirus and diabetes.
“In general, it is still unclear whether a viral infection causes diabetes in children, but it is believed that it can” cause “the process of type 1 diabetes in people who may already be susceptible.” Wong said.
Researchers need to investigate all factors that may contribute to the development of diabetes, including environmental triggers such as viral infections, genetics, and the immune system.
In the meantime, Corathers advises parents to be aware of the new symptoms of diabetes in their children: thirst and increased urination, and unintentional weight loss.
According to Corathers, children’s hospitals around the world have recently seen an increasing number of children with current or recent coronavirus infections with type 1 diabetes.
A Recent reports Romania reported a 16.9% increase in the diagnosis of type 1 diabetes between 2019 and 2020.
According to Wong, the number of diagnoses of type 2 diabetes in children is increasing in children’s hospitals.
This “is likely related to behavioral changes, weight gain, and other stressors that occurred during the pandemic,” Wong said, saying the report does not distinguish this from COVID-19. Stated.
Wong says that many viral illnesses, especially those that cause fever, can lead to changes in blood sugar levels in diabetics.
If the infection interferes with the insulin needs of diabetic children, they can develop diabetic ketoacidosis, which requires hospitalization.
According to Wong, this is
However, the long-term effects of COVID-19 on diabetic children are unknown.
“We advise families to carefully monitor their blood glucose levels for any illness, and some may need to adjust their insulin doses during this period,” Wong said. rice field.
The CDC released a report this week suggesting that children diagnosed with COVID-19 are up to 2.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes. Public health experts have criticized the report for failing to adapt to other potential factors such as obesity, other medical conditions, race and ethnicity. Experts say the report’s findings are inconsistent and have not established a causal relationship, but many pediatricians further investigate the link between COVID-19 and newly developed diabetes in children. It says it’s worth it.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/experts-criticize-cdc-report-on-covid-19-and-diabetes-risk-in-kids
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]