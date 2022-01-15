Rock Island County Health Department reports 5 deaths and 703 COVID-19 cases





The Rock Island County Health Department reports five deaths from COVID-19. There were two men in their 60s, a man in their 70s, a man in their 80s, and a man in their 90s, all of whom were hospitalized. The total number of deaths is currently 433. “We would like to express our deepest condolences to their loved ones,” said Nita Ludwig, director of the Rock Island County Health Department. In addition, since the last report on Wednesday, the health department has reported 703 new cases of COVID-19. Currently, the total number of cases is 27,475. The average age is 33 years. 91 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County. Today is the last case report published by the health department in this format. From Friday, January 21st to every Friday, the department reports the number of positive cases for the week, the total number of hospitalizations on the reporting date, and the total number of deaths. The new cases are: Five women in the 90’s

3 women in their 80s

10 women in their 70s

31 women in their 60s

47 women in their 50s

60 women in their 40s

60 women in their 30s

62 women in their 20s

14 teenage females

35 teenage girls

47 girls under the age of 13

12 infants under 1 year old

Two men in their 80s

12 men in their 70s

30 men in their 60s

32 men in their 50s

50 men in their 40s

44 men in their 30s

39 men in their 20s

6 teenage men

34 teenage boys

62 boys under the age of 13

6 boys under 1 year old Due to federal privacy law, there is no additional information regarding these cases. Commercially available COVID-19 test results are not reported to the Illinois Public Health Service’s disease reporting system. Therefore, the prevalence of illness in our community is underreported by the public release of our case count. COVID-19 data is available from both the Illinois Public Health Service and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. here.. “Illinois reported more than 207,000 cases this week, not including cases where patients were tested at home,” Ludwig said. “We know that this virus is widespread in all counties in the United States, not just Rock Island County. “The most important message at the moment is to wear a mask in public, stay home when you are sick, look for medical resources if you get sick, and vaccinate as soon as possible. In addition, Pfizer or If 5 months after the second dose of Modena, or 2 months after Johnson & Johnson, it will be boosted. To end this pandemic, all people over the age of 5 will be vaccinated. You need to be vaccinated. “ To vaccinate more children, the health department will provide a special Pfizer clinic for children aged 5 to 17 years at all doses from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday. .. Children who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 should be vaccinated 10 days after the onset of symptoms. Currently, all health department vaccination clinics are available on a walk-in basis without reservation. Tuesday is the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine (18+) and Friday is the Pfizer vaccine (12+ and 5-11). All clinics are open from 9am to noon and from 1pm to 4pm. Healthcare and pharmacy partners also provide vaccinations for both children and adults.visit Vaccine.gov To find your shot. You can search by brand or distance.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ourquadcities.com/news/local-news/rock-island-county-health-department-reports-5-deaths-703-covid-19-cases/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos