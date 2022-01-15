Fauci says it’s not yet clear if people need boosters each year





Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, will speak at a press conference at the White House. (Photo courtesy of Alex Wong / Getty Images)

((((Hill) — President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, said in an interview that people may need a fourth vaccination every year, even if the chief executive officers of some pharmaceutical companies indicate that they may need a fourth vaccination. -19 He said it was not yet clear if he needed a booster. “We have recently boosted people. Whether boosters provide some degree of protective durability and really need to be the standard regimen of 3 mRNA doses and 2 J & J doses. To find out. “Fauci Said in an interview with NBC News It was released on Thursday. “Or-and it’s a big’or’for now-do we need to boost people every year or so?” He continued. Fauci was happy that the original ancestral strain of COVID-19 was used in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, but “fortunately, [strains] They were different, they weren’t so different that the vaccine didn’t cover it well. “— Omicron confused the situation. Website to order free COVID test will start on Wednesday

“We were very successful with the primary vaccination and the booster vaccination with Delta. Then all of the sudden Omicrons came,” Forch told the network. “And when we look at the effectiveness against Delta vs. Omicron, it drops to about 30 percent.” Infectious disease guru said they wanted an ideally effective vaccine against all types of COVID-19 mutants. Fauci said that CEOs of pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Moderna may need a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine amid concerns about reduced Omicron variants and booster effects. This is because it suggests that. “I think we’ll need a fourth dose,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC last month. “At Omicron, we have little information, so we have to wait. The CEO needs it earlier than the previous 12-month timeline, where Bula thought he would give a fourth dose after the individual’s first boost. Said it might be.

