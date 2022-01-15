Health
Cases of the Louisiana coronavirus continue to grow, but there are promising signs in New Orleans.coronavirus
Louisiana posted a record number of new coronavirus cases again on Friday, but the decline in new cases in the New Orleans region has flickered good news about the ongoing outbreak of Omicron variants in the state. Provided.
The latest figures released by the State Department show that the weekly number of cases confirmed on Friday reached 59,689. This is an increase of only 4% compared to last Friday’s count, indicating that the fifth wave may have begun to slow explosive growth across the state.
There are more promising signs in New Orleans, where the outbreak of Omicron was first concentrated in Louisiana. The number of cases per week in the city is 6,443, more than double the total number reported in any week of the pandemic before the emergence of the Omicron variant, but 33% below the all-time high reached seven days ago. I am.
Experts and state health officials have warned that peaks are difficult to predict and stress remains in state hospitals, but expect the state to turn the corner soon. They said that the first decline was likely to occur in the New Orleans region, as they first saw a significant increase in cases during the current outbreak.
Despite scientists seeing signs of plateaus in some Omicron waves, cases of coronavirus continue to orbit high in the sky in Louisiana …
A similar pattern was seen in the Jefferson Parish, with 6,807 new confirmed cases reported in the last 7 days. This is 23% less than what was reported the previous week.
However, it’s not yet clear if there are any test or data issues that cloud the view.
A comprehensive issue is the number of cases actually reported to the state in the New Orleans region. Home exams are popular in both the New Orleans region and across the country as an alternative to packed emergency medical care and pharmacies. However, most of these test results have not been reported to the state, and even if they are reported, they are not counted as confirmed cases.
However, the home testing trend began early in the current wave and may not be able to explain this week’s decline.
There may also be certain data issues that suggest caution when looking at Friday’s numbers.
Last Friday, New Orleans reported 2,000 new cases. This is almost twice the number reported in each of the last three days. This could be a sign of a delay in reporting, distorting last week’s numbers and making this week’s decline look bigger than it really is.
Then this week, the State Department suspended reporting parish-level figures on Wednesday and Thursday while adjusting the data system. Cases that would have been reported that day should be included in the Friday update, but it is unclear if the changes may have caused other delays in reporting.
The pandemic situation in the New Orleans region should become clearer as more data are released next week.
At the same time, the number of people in hospitals infected with COVID-19 in Louisiana continues to grow. The number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus on Thursday, the latest day when data are available, was 2,173, an increase of 92 from the previous day.
The number of hospitalized patients has been increasing steadily since the beginning of the year, with an average of 90 or more patients being added every day. It left the state with more positive coronavirus tests than at any point in the pandemic other than last summer’s delta wave height, when the state reached a record high of 3,022 patients.
Public health officials say that vaccinated people, especially those who receive booster shots, are far less likely to require hospitalization or face serious illness than unprotected people. I’m emphasizing. As of Thursday, 74% of hospitalized people had not completed the vaccination series.
The state on Friday also reported eight new deaths confirmed to have been caused by the coronavirus and two additional deaths likely to have been caused by the disease. This results in a total of 65 confirmed deaths each week, about 48% more than in the previous week and nearly three times the number reported two weeks ago.
According to the State Department, about two-thirds of people who died of the coronavirus in the first week of this year were not completely vaccinated.
