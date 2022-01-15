207,203 new cases, 738 deaths due to increased indicators last week – NBC Chicago





Health officials in Illinois have reported 207,203 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, killing an additional 738 people and receiving more than 357,000 new vaccines. New cases and deaths have shown a continuous increase over the past few weeks. A total of 2,589,640 coronaviruses have been reported in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the latest data from the Illinois Public Health Service. Due to the additional deaths reported in the last five days, the state has become 29,099 confirmed COVID deaths. The state has conducted 1,956,972 tests since last Friday, bringing the total number of tests performed during the pandemic to about 48 million, officials said. The state’s positive rate in last week’s test dropped to 10.6%, down from more than 18% reported last Friday. On the other hand, the positive rate of tested individuals is 15.6%. Over the last five days, a total of 357,487 coronavirus vaccines have been given to residents of Illinois. According to IDPH data, the latest figures show that the state average reduced daily vaccinations to 51,070 doses last week. Since vaccination began in December 2020, Illinois has been vaccinated more than 19.8 million times. Over 65% of Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19, and over 74% have been vaccinated at least once. As of midnight Thursday, 7,320 patients were hospitalized for state COVID, recording an increase of about 300 from last week. Of these patients, 1,148 are in the ICU bed and 657 are on ventilator, both of which have risen in the last 7 days. IDPH said that nearly 90% of patients currently hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/coronavirus/coronavirus-in-illinois-207203-new-cases-357-deaths-as-metrics-rise-in-last-week/2728588/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos