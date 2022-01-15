The CDC encourages Americans to wear the most protective masks or respirators that fit well and are consistently worn.





“It’s important to remember that masks are an important public health tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and masks are better than no masks,” the CDC said in a statement. I am saying.

Updated guidelines recommend that Americans wear the most protective masks or respirators they can find.

“Some masks and respirators offer a higher level of protection than others, while others are less tolerable or more difficult to wear consistently.” The new guidelines state. “It is of utmost importance to properly wear a properly worn mask or respirator that is comfortable for you and provides excellent protection.”

The information was last updated in October. Dr. Rochelle Wallensky, director of the CDC, said on Wednesday that authorities are planning to update the information to reflect the options available to people and the level of protection offered by the various masks.

“Loosely woven fabric products provide the least protection, layered finely woven products provide more protection, and appropriate disposable surgical masks and KN95 provide even more protection, appropriate (national labor). Health and Safety Institute) Approved Respiratory (including N95)) Provides the highest level of protection, “says CDC. The updated guidelines state that “highly protected masks or respiratory organs may be most important for certain higher-risk situations or for some people at high risk of severe illness.” I am. This too: When taking care of someone who has a Covid-19

When using an airplane or public transportation, especially when using for a long time

When working with many people, especially when others are not masked

If you do not have the latest information on the Covid-19 vaccine

When there are risk factors for serious illness such as weakened immunity or certain medical conditions

When you are in a crowded public place, indoors or outdoors Masks are not yet recommended for children under the age of two, but the CDC states that “all teachers, staff, students, and schools from kindergarten to high school, regardless of vaccination status or local prevalence. We recommend universal indoor masks to visitors. “ The updated guidelines provide tips for better and better protection, including: Wear two masks (cloth mask on top of disposable mask).

Combine cloth or disposable math with fitters or braces.

Cloth mask knots and tuck ear loops where they meet the edges of the mask.

Fold the excess material into the disposable mask under the edge and push it in.

Use a mask that attaches to the back of your head and neck with a rubber band or tie (rather than an ear loop). According to the CDC, consumers looking for masks that meet quality standards can look for specific labels such as “Compatible with ASTM F3502” and “Compatible with workplace performance” on the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health website. You can visit the site to get more information about personal protective equipment.Device Authorities also state that certain respiratory organs do not meet international standards, and there is a link to the site for more information. The CDC states that the specially labeled “surgical” N95 “must be booked for use by healthcare professionals.” “The updates on these web pages reflect the science of masking, including what we’ve learned over the last two years,” the agency said in a statement. “We will share the science of masking as it becomes available.”

