In Georgia, influenza is seen to be highly active amid a surge in COVID-19





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now show that Georgia has reached a “very high” spectrum of influenza activity.

Macon, Georgia — Influenza outbreaks in cold climates. We are in the middle of the flu season and COVID-19 is still booming in the United States, so doctors warn us to stay safe when it peaks. January peaks, but as the number of cases in Georgia grows, doctors say the best first step to protecting yourself is to get a flu shot. At Atrium Health Navicent, Dr. Harry Strozers says patients are cramming clinics for many reasons. “We see flu, or flu, COVID patients, or a combination of the two,” says Strothers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now show that Georgia has reached a “very high” spectrum of influenza activity. Dr. Strothers says there is only one way to tell because the symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu reflect each other. “You really need to test to distinguish between the two,” he said. If you are tested positive for the flu, taking the drug early may help you overcome the flu sooner. “Some medicines can be taken within 3 days. It’s better to take them within 2 days, but if you take them within a few days, you may get the flu less quickly,” said Strozers. Did. Some of its medications, such as ibuprofen for body pain, nasal sprays for congestion, and cough medicines, can be prescribed at pharmacies or found over-the-counter or over-the-counter. Strothers also said they’ve heard it before, but it’s still important to follow the same social distances advised to avoid COVID. “It sounds like a repeat, but I’ve always said about the flu, as with COVID. I wear a mask. If I cough, I cough on my sleeves if I don’t wear a mask. I will. ” Strawers. Ultimately, he recommends the vaccine as the first line of defense, saying, “If you haven’t got the flu vaccine yet, it’s never too late to get it.” For children, children under the age of 5 are at risk of more complications from the flu. Both the CDC and Dr. Strothers encourage influenza vaccines. People as young as 6 months can get an annual dose.

